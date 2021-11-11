Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockpass IDN PlayPad Integrates Blockpass for Augmented KYC

HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is excited to reveal its most recent integration with IDO platform PlayPad. This effort will see Blockpass providing its enhanced solution for KYC, with a dedicated KYC remediation team, multiple reviews per identity, manual checks on selected profiles and spot reviews.



PlayPad is a fully decentralized launchpad protocol in the metaverse which specifically targets Games and NFT centered projects with a 'Tiers' system that aims to create a fairer IDO process. Supporting VR, Gaming & Play2Earn projects in the metaverse, PlayPad offers multi-chain support, working with the Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche ecosystem, in addition to the Ethereum, Polygon, and Phantom networks.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 200,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date thousands of businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"PlayPad has shown how seriously they take regulation and compliance by electing to use Blockpass and the turnkey managed service opportunity." said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "It's reassuring to know that the next generation of VR, Gaming and Play2Earn - which represents a significant source of income or entertainment for many - is being developed by those who hold safety, security and identity in high regard."



"It has been very important for us to find the right solution partner since the beginning of our project. Blockpass has taken the security of both us and our members to a high level with the KYC solution it offers in every aspect. All our members who have completed KYC can easily participate in all IGOs on PlayPad. We appreciate Blockpass Team effort." said PlayPad CEO.



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYCTM solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:

Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI

Website: http://www.blockpass.org

Email: sales@blockpass.org



About PlayPad



PlayPad is a multi-chain launchpad for specific projects, regardless of the blockchain used on the metaverse. While current platforms focus on specific chains, PlayPad can host all projects through Ethereum EVM support, regardless of their chain. The blockchain chosen by each project must be reliable, but since this is not always the case, PlayPad will conduct a due diligence process for each of the selected projects. It will engage potential participants in full transparency. To gain access to PlayPad launchpad, participants will need to stake a predetermined amount of PlayPad tokens (PPAD). This said, PlayPad will not be limited to a launchpad and will continue to evolve towards the goal of creating a full ecosystem with KYC standards, DEX, and game development on different platforms and bridges.



For more information and updates, please follow us:

Website: https://playpad.app

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppPlayPad

Medium: https://playpad-app.medium.com

Telegram: https://t.me/playpadAnn

GitBook: https://playpad.gitbook.io/playpad/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Blockpass IDN

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology, NFTs, Metaverse, Games

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

