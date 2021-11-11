Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 13:46 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHIET Reaches a Total of 3 Million Small Diesel Engines
- MHIET's small diesel engines are used for industrial purposes such as in construction machineries and forklifts and are world renowned for their robustness in harsh environments.
- The milestone is the result of the passion and effort from MHIET and MVDE in development and many years of serving a wide variety of customers.

TOKYO, Nov 11, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET) of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group has reached a total of 3 million small industrial diesel engines over more than 50 years of production. A commemorative ceremony was held at the Sagamihara Plant, MHIET's headquarters, while taking strict precautions against the spread of COVID-19. For MHIET, this is one stepping-stone to further serve customers around world with our diesel and gas engines through our global network.


In 1967, MHIET started production of the small diesel engine "4DQ" used in light-duty trucks at the Sagamihara Plant. Since 2007, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines Pvt. Ltd. (MVDE)(1), a subsidiary of MHIET in India has also been manufacturing and selling diesel engines for agricultural machinery and generator sets, etc. MHIET's small diesel engines have a wide range of output and have been used for construction machineries, forklifts, agricultural machineries, and generator sets, etc., and are well known for being sturdy in severe conditions. The achievement is a testament to the numerous worldwide customers over many years and the passion and effort that the two companies have put into development.

Additionally, MHIET is currently focused on making use of renewable energy(Note2) and developing a hydrogen engine that uses pure hydrogen as fuel(3).

Moving forward, MHIET will continue to work strategically for energy transition to solve problems in society with high-quality products and lower carbon emissions with the use of alternative energy sources.

(1) MVDE is a joint venture with Indian agricultural machinery manufacturer, V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd., and has its headquarters and factory in Mysuru, Karnataka, southern India.
https://www.mhi.com/group/mvde/
(2) Refer to the following for details on MHIET's triple hybrid stand-alone power supply system "EBLOX."
MHIET Develops "Triple Hybrid" Stand-alone Power Supply System with Renewable Energy
-- Optimal Stability Control Achieved through Combination with Engine Generator and Storage Battery --
(3) Refer to the following press release for details on MHIET's hydrogen engine combustion test using pure hydrogen.
MHIET Conducts Combustion Test for Hydrogen Engine with Pure Hydrogen
-- Joint Project with AIST to Achieve Stable Combustion of 100% Hydrogen Fuel for a Carbon-free, Hydrogen Economy --

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
