|Monday, 15 November 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov 15, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCBUSA), the US subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY MTA), the largest public transit authority in North America, are pleased to announce the enablement of JCB Contactless payment acceptance at all OMNY (One Metro New York) contactless subway and bus validator screens.
NY MTA is one of the largest transportation systems in the world and a vital infrastructure not only for locals, but also for travelers. JCB has been one of NY MTA's long-time fare payment options and now enabling contactless payments gives JCB cardmembers the convenience of tapping their cards wherever OMNY, NY MTA's contactless fare payment system, is available.
Sarah Meyer, Chief Customer Officer of NY MTA, commented, "We look forward to working closely with JCB. Huge numbers of visitors from Asia will be able to experience the seamlessness of OMNY when they are visiting New York City. We are excited about being a conduit to contactless users from around the world."
Ray Shinzawa, President & COO at JCBUSA, said, "We are pleased that our JCB cardmembers can now enjoy the added convenience of tapping their cards or smartphones on NY MTA subway and bus validator screens. We respect and appreciate NY MTA's NFC adoption of JCB, a prominent payment brand from Asia. JCB has been leading the NFC interface since 2000's with Felica in Japan. JCB's NFC acceptance is growing rapidly, and JCB is committed to broaden the NFC network to enhance convenience and security in transportation around the world."
About MTA
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is North America's largest transportation network, serving a population of 15.3 million people across a 5,000-square-mile travel area surrounding New York City through Long Island, southeastern New York State, and Connecticut.
The MTA network comprises the nation's largest bus fleet and more subway and commuter rail cars than all other U.S. transit systems combined. The MTA's operating agencies are MTA New York City Transit, MTA Bus, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, MTA Bridges and Tunnels, and MTA Construction & Development.
About JCB
JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/
