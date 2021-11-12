Thursday, 11 November 2021, 19:58 HKT/SGT Share:

Delhi, India, Nov 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As a part of the world tour, the ASEAN edition of World CX Summit - FSI gathered pre-qualified CX leaders, Marketers & FSI experts virtually on 21 October 2021; to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it.



The fifth global edition featured keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, private consultation rooms, private networking rooms, and more on Vmeets - a virtual events platform. CX leaders and enthusiasts had engaging sessions with speakers in Q&A sessions and emphasized the changing dynamics of customer experience across the globe.



The summit presented an impressive line-up of speakers including:

- Anthony Rogalski, Solutions Consultant, UserTesting

- Landon Barnes, Principal Solutions Consultant, UserTesting

- Gavin Neil Olsen, Regional Manager, FSI, Sitecore

- Mike Plimsoll, Snr. Director, Industry Strategy & Marketing, Sitecore

- Allan Tumbaga, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Marketing Officer, Pru Life UK

- Sourabh Chitrachar, Regional VP- IT Strategy & Transformation, Liberty Mutual Insurance

- Rachel Chen, Chief Digital Officer, Aviva Singlife

- Mohd Afdhal Bin Mohd Nayan, Chief Transformation Officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)

- Chatrudee Ngamvalairatt, EVP, Customer Experience Management, Bank Of Ayudhya (Krungsri Bank)

- Tomasz Kurczyk, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, AXA Insurance

- Mohamed Keraine, Head of Retail, Philippines & Head of Retail Development Asia, ING

- Mujtanibul Ahmed Sakib, Division Customer Experience Director, Wing Bank

- Jennifer Villalobos, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Prudential Life Assurance Public Company Ltd



Highlights of World CX Summit-FSI - ASEAN:



The summit started with an opening keynote by Mohd Afdhal Bin Mohd Nayan, Chief Transformation Officer at Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, where he shared his insights on, 'How the Financial Service industry is driving Superior Digital Experience'. He was found quoting, "Delivering customer service is an integral part of banks in society, by addressing the new customer needs and concerns and improving own efficiency and effectiveness."



Sonny Supriyadi, VP - Head, Pricing and Data Analytics at Maybank; Gavin Neil Olsen, FSI DX lead, Southeast Asia at Sitecore and Mike Plimsoll, Snr. Director, Industry Strategy & Marketing at Sitecore discussed at length on topic 'Know your customer, know your data'. Gavin stated, "The FSI sector is in the early stages of becoming digitally agile and meeting the needs of customers in an always-on platform economy. The first step is to streamline the content lifecycle and data capture to enable new services for existing customers. This is where FSI providers need to be focusing their efforts now -- especially as they suddenly have a lot of customers who are online for the first time. This means implementing "content anywhere" processes to allow agility across all channels, owned, earned, and bought, from desktop, mobile, and physical channels, for all aspects of the content lifecycle. Our experience is that fully merging physical and digital channels is a huge culture shift for everyone -- customers, employees, and management. The challenge is to build a seamless CX (customer experience) that reaches across all touchpoints and makes a difference to your bottom line, and brand loyalty."



Landon Barnes, Principal Solutions Consultant at UserTesting spoke at length on '3 Reasons Companies Miss the Mark on Customer Centricity and How to Fix it'. He was quoted saying, "Businesses have to think from the customer perspective and how they want to do business and how quickly they want those experiences."



While speaking about 'Digital Transformation for Banking In 2021: Leveraging low code technology to accelerate customer-facing and operational processes', Andrew Fenton, Chief Sales Officer EMEA & APAC at Creatio, mentioned that, "There is a huge amount of disruption and challenges within the world of banking and this forces the technology trends towards omnichannel communication."



Riva Uy, Solution Architect Manager at OutSystems and Marouen Zelleg, Senior Director at OutSystems shed light on the topic 'Reimagining Customer Experience, Empowered with Fast and Agile technology'. Riva stated, "The demand and the supply for fintech are rising as many

companies are massively evolving their business strategy."



"Virtual events are an excellent opportunity for everyone in the industry to come together during these difficult times. Affordable and intelligent CX & FSI solutions & strategies are the need of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



World CX Summit - FSI is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - UserTesting; Platinum Sponsor - Sitecore; Gold Sponsor - OutSystems, Servicenow, Creatio; Silver Sponsors - Freshworks, Teleperformance.



About World CX Summit



World CX Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.



The summit will also host a combination of insightful sessions, keynotes, case studies and panel discussions sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



