Monday, 15 November 2021, 07:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon AI Visionaries to Gather at World AI Show #WorldAIShow to define, describe, and forecast the market AI landscape for 2022 and beyond



Alongside experts in AI, the 30th global edition of World AI Show will virtually gather over 200 IT decision makers to discuss the future adoption of AI solutions that will help boost Singapore's tech infrastructure into the new normal.

Delhi, India, Nov 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The adoption rate of AI and emerging technologies only seem to be moving up, especially in Singapore. With the competition among enterprises being at an all-time high, even under the current circumstances, one thing is clear - Adapt to change or get left behind!



With the special focus on Singapore market, the 30th edition of World AI Singapore is set to take place virtually on 18 November 2021.



The event will focus on topics such as:

- Outlining how the government is using AI to enhance government services

- Leveraging digital transformation through AI strategy

- AI strategy: The epiphany of digital transformation

- The increasing use of AI in the pharmaceutical industry and much more.

The show will feature a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Dimitrios Kalogeropoulos, Digital Health and Innovation Expert, Senior Independent Consultant, WHO

- Richard Jones, VP APAC, Dataiku

- Alex Hoehl, Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, APAC, Denodo

- Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist, Dataiku

- Peter Henstock, ML & AI Lead, Pfizer

- Lofred Madzou, AI Project Lead, World Economic Forum

- Sutowo Wong, Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health

- IR. Dr. Karl Ng, VP, Data Ecosystem Development at Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation

- Miao Song, Global CIO, GLP

- Aaron Lee, CIO, Blue Insurance

- Luis Carlos Cruz Huertas, Head of Infrastructure and Automation for Big Data and Analytics DBS Bank

- Muni Vinay, SVP - Regional Head of Data - Enterprise Intelligence

- Gaurav Dixit, Head of Analytics, Unilever

- Lcol Francel Margareth Taborlupa, IS Officer, National Task Force Against Covid 19

- Meraj Khan, Head, Digital Banking Technology, Maybank



"Democratizing data is now more challenging than ever as information architectures are getting more complex, both through the diversity of the data sources and the data distribution. Data Virtualization is a modern approach to data integration with real-time access to the required data, enabling users to gain faster decision-making and business agility, while providing a consistent enterprise-wide governance and security framework," states Chris Day, Director, APAC Sales Engineering at Denodo.



"There is no surprise that the world is occupied with the side of the moon we can see [AI] - the tricky side is the one we don't," states Dimitrios Kalogeropoulos, Phd, Digital Health and Innovation Expert, Senior Independent Consultant at WHO.



"Given AI/ML's track record in transforming entire industries, it is surprising that it is still one of the most undervalued technologies in pharma," states Peter Henstock, ML& AI Lead at Pfizer.



"The COVID-19 situation has expedited digital transformation, which is an unavoidable trend for businesses and societies. To realise the benefits of digitization, we must be agile and creative," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.



World AI Show - Singapore is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Dataiku, Gold Sponsor - Denodo. To get your complimentary passes, visit - WAIS_Singapore.



About World AI Show - Singapore



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world.



It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For further details, please contact:

Monith M Shetty

Corporate Communication Executive

marketing@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

