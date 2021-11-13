Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Saturday, 13 November 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Cham Mall
Chain Mall to List Its Token, Cham on LATOKEN

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cham is a utility token that Chain Mall, an NFT platform, uses. The platform has announced that the token will be listed on LATOKEN on the 15th of November, 2021.


Developed as a hybrid NFT portal, Chain Mall is an e-commerce platform that handles both digital data and physical goods. By using its token, one can get discounts on shopping and fees. It is also possible for one to use the token to support crowdfunding projects launched by creators and artists within Chain Mall.

The Chain Mall Company will collaborate with Babel Co. Ltd., an issuing corporation in Cambodia to use the NFT technology to create a new market without a replacement.

Listed on LATOKEN, the schedule is as follows:

Acceptance of deposits starts at exactly 10:00 a.m, November 14th while transactions begin by 10:00 a.m, 15th November (note that the dates and time are all in Japan Standard Time).

The Chain Mall Project

The recent hike in copying and illegal resales of brand products all over the world calls for major concern. According to a special report by AFPBB News, E-commerce companies in China spend a lot of money to eradicate counterfeit brand products, but counterfeiters oppose these efforts by enlarging the market.

Resale of concert tickets at high prices, including high management costs of warranty documents for expensive products, has become more difficult. Profits unrelated to the artists and operating companies are generated somewhere causing them damage.

The main cause of these problems is not far-fetched; There is no way to verify the warranty, and the market for digital warranties is very limited. A solution to the issues is workable using NFT.

NFT technology issues certificates to control the transfer of rights. This system clarifies who owns the tickets currently and who bought them. It can also manage the commission of resale, and many more.

Features of the NFT Technology

Handling of both digital and physical contents: The NFT platform does not only deal with digital content like tickets, etc, The system can also cater for physical content like luxury brand goods too.

Warranties manageable with NFT: Since the service enables digital representation of the product's value, It solves problems that occur with paper product warranties.

Discount system for transaction fees: Giving discount is possible when paying various transaction fees charged at the time of sale or use with Chain Mall Token.

To get discounts, one must use cham tokens to buy products: At Chain Mall, discounts are available when using Cham Token for payments.

Possibility of encouraging up-coming creators and artists by converting their original content into NFT: This feature allows creators and artists to raise funds and create new NFT products.

About Chain Mall

Chain Mall aims to simplify guarantee management and end counterfeit products by partnering with various brands and issuing guarantees for brand products in the form of NFT. The company also aims to create a platform enabling adequate evaluation of artists and creators who have the ability to perform in various ways but are unable to expand performances to the world, and whose ratings are so poor. Moreover, the company seeks to establish a platform that fosters liquidity and allows for appropriate evaluations on a global scale in real estate and other areas where it is difficult to transcend global barriers.

Social Links:
Telegram: https://t.me/chamcoin

Media Contact
Koichi Minamitani, Chain Mall
E : info@cham.money
W : https://cham.money/en

SOURCE: Chain Mall




Topic: Press release summary
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

