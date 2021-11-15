Monday, 15 November 2021, 11:29 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement Online Workshop is Now Open for Registration

Singapore, Nov 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has set the new date for Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs) online workshop and it will be commencing live on 9 March 2022.



There are many moving pieces affecting the future of electric power development in emerging markets. Unlike the past Independent Power Project models, which featured standardised take-or-pay contracts - today's market demands more innovative incentives to ensure better availability, better performance, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Economies throughout developing countries urgently need to master the key tools, models, and lessons learned for transforming and strengthening today's electricity sector. These include the latest models in negotiating PPAs, in designing and managing new competitive power markets, as well as attracting the right mix of renewable energy sources.



Throughout the five sessions, it provides attendees clear explanations of the new models of PPAs risk allocation, of designing and managing competitive power markets, attracting private investments in renewable energy, through a series of real case examples of contracts and markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America. Furthermore, cases stimulate independent thinking and discussion among participants.



Past participant from Energy Commission Malaysia shared, "The course on PPA has really broadened my understanding of how a bankable PPA should be. It covers all aspects of it."



"The course was an eye-opener for me as it clarified for me the parties & responsibilities as much," said past participants of Enel Green Power.



Book your seat now and discover valuable lessons to be learned from the European experience.



Course Sessions:



- Utility and corporate renewable PPA structures

- PPA risk assessment and valuation

- PPA pricing

- PPA contracts and risk mitigation

- Financing and PPA negotiations



Benefits of Attending:



- Learn about all the essentials of corporate renewable PPAs

- Perform a policy and risk analysis of PPA contracts

- Learn theory and practice of pricing and tariff design

- Run a risk assessment

- Evaluate different risks and mitigate these risks under the PPA

- Lead successful power project finance transactions

- Negotiate fair and sustainable PPAs



Want to learn more?

Simply email emilia[at]infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/ppa-online.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusevent.com | Website: www.infocusinternational.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Infocus International Group

Sectors: Energy, Alternative Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

