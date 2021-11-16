

The partnership enables the delivery of turnkey cloud security solutions powered by Horangi's flagship Cloud Security Posture Management application, Warden, to organisations on Huawei Cloud across Asia Pacific

Warden's infrastructure security rules, Identity and Access Management best practices, and threat detection capabilities improve cyber-risk posture of organisations in alignment with Asia-specific regulations, boosting their growth capabilities in a digital-first economy.

Dedicated to providing best-in-class security and an easy-to-use cloud platform for businesses, Horangi is one of the first security vendors in Southeast Asia to support Huawei Cloud, demonstrating the strength and market leading position of Warden Singapore, Nov 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Horangi, a Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity company which provides solutions optimised for cloud-based organisations, and leading cloud service provider, Huawei Cloud, today announced a partnership aimed at providing cloud security solutions for organisations on the cloud platform in Asia Pacific (APAC). Founded to deliver best-in-class security on an easy-to-use cloud platform, the partnership is expected to benefit fast growing digital organisations across 10 countries in the region.

Signing Ceremony - Raphael Peyret, VP of Product, Horangi (L) & Nicole Lu, Vice President, Huawei Cloud APAC Ecosystem (R)

Both companies will collaborate to establish best-in-class security guardrails and cloud visibility for organizations that use not only Huawei Cloud, but also multi-cloud environments. A key highlight from the partnership is the delivery of turnkey cloud security solutions on Huawei Cloud powered by Warden, Horangi's flagship Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) application. Warden's infrastructure security rules, delivery of Identity and Access Management (IAM) best practices, and threat detection capabilities is able to vastly improve the cyber-risk posture of organisations on Huawei Cloud. Warden is also the only cloud security solution capable of providing compliance automation for both Asia-specific standards such as MAS TRM, BNM-RMiT, or OJK regulations, and international standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS. Organisations can grow securely with peace of mind, with Warden constantly updated to incorporate support for more standards like Thailand's PDPA scheduled to be released later this year. Demand for secure cloud platforms has proliferated among organisations in APAC as they mature in their usage of the cloud. Allowing IT leaders to proactively identify and remediate security vulnerabilities, CSPM applications such as Warden have become a mandatory security tool in today's security landscape, enhancing the overall resilience and business continuity capabilities for digital organisations. Paul Hadjy, CEO and Co-Founder at Horangi commented on the partnership, "It is an honour for Horangi to be selected as one of the first security vendors in Southeast Asia to support a major cloud service provider like Huawei Cloud, reaffirming the strength and market leading position of Warden. In the time that Huawei Cloud has operated in this region, Horangi has seen tremendous promise in its delivery of Cloud innovations to organisations across Asia Pacific. We are happy to work with a like-minded partner that recognises cybersecurity as a mission critical endeavour in today's digital-first landscape, and are proud to play a leading role in facilitating Cloud adoption across the region in a secure manner with Huawei Cloud." "Warden's proven track record in Asia Pacific and unique ability to consistently meet security requirements in a manner compliant with regional regulations was key in Horangi's selection as one of the preferred security partners for Huawei Cloud. Having a robust security offering is essential to ensure the growth of organisations. We look forward to working closely with Horangi to provide a comprehensive and secure cloud platform for customers, particularly as demand for Huawei Cloud innovations grow", said Nicole Lu, Vice President of Huawei Cloud APAC Ecosystem. The partnership continues strong growth momentum registered by Horangi and Huawei Cloud in 2021 that testifies to their market leading capabilities in their respective fields. Huawei Cloud was ranked in a Gartner report as the fastest growing mainstream Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) vendor globally in terms of revenue, as well the fourth largest vendor in emerging Asia Pacific by market share. Horangi was recently featured as a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) vendor in the latest Gartner report on Emerging Technologies and Trends: Security. Horangi was also recently named a launch partner of the SG Cyber Safe Partnership Programme, playing a leading role alongside the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to increase cybersecurity awareness and adoption in the city-state. Across APAC, organisations are increasingly turning to the cloud as the basis of their digitalisation efforts, with the technology perceived as a key enabler of scalability, resilience, business continuity and cost efficiency. Research by BCG and Cisco has forecasted APAC to lead the world in cloud adoption, with the region's cloud spending forecasted to reach US$200 billion by 2024. However, according to IBM Security, misconfigurations and compromised credentials remain a leading cause of security incidents involving cloud, making CSPM applications absolutely mission critical today. Horangi's Warden is scheduled for launch on Huawei Cloud on 29 October 2021, and will be open to all organisations on the cloud platform in APAC. For more information, please visit www.horangi.com/products/warden. About Horangi Horangi is a leading cybersecurity company founded by ex Palantir Technologies engineers and is headquartered in Singapore. Horangi's best-in-class Warden cloud security platform protects organizations in the public cloud, complemented by an elite team of cybersecurity experts providing CREST-accredited offensive and strategic cybersecurity services to customers across the world. For more information, visit https://www.horangi.com/. Media Contact

Phone: +65 6303 0567 About HUAWEI CLOUD HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. HUAWEI CLOUD is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation. Website: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/partners/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huaweicloudapac/





