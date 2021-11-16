Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 12:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mazda
North American Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV World Premiere
- Mazda's new core model, made in the USA for the North American market -

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda North American Operations today premiered the Mazda CX-50 crossover SUV soon to be released for the North American market.

Mazda CX-50

The CX-50 is a crossover SUV that will be added to our North American lineup to meet the needs of local customers, especially those in the U.S., who look for an SUV-like presence and off-road performance in their vehicle. It is also a core model that will support Mazda's operations in the U.S., a major market for the company, and will be the first model to be produced at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., a joint venture factory between Mazda and Toyota, in Huntsville, AL, when production starts in January 2022.

Blending Kodo design's elegance and quality with the power and sturdy functionality expected of an SUV, the CX-50 is a crossover SUV with an outdoor-capable presence that respectfully interacts with the surroundings. With a ground clearance that provides a sense of security when driving off-road, the model also offers ideal vehicle height and length for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment, a user-friendly trunk space and a Panorama Sunroof, all for customers to enjoy the great outdoors even more. The model offers a choice between a turbo-charged 2.5-liter gasoline engine, Skyactiv-G 2.5T, or a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, Skyactiv-G 2.5, for the powertrain, in combination with i-Activ AWD as a standard feature for all model grades. Furthermore, thanks to the high level of control provided by Mazda Intelligent Drive Select on a variety of road surfaces, the CX-50 will provide a safe and secure driving experience that maintains on-road Jinba-ittai. In addition, a hybrid version of the model will also be introduced in the coming years.

"The CX-50 is the first vehicle to be manufactured at our new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in the U.S. and meets the needs of customers mainly from the U.S., showing our strong commitment to the North American market," said Jeffrey H. Guyton, Mazda's Senior Managing Executive Officer, Oversight of Operations in North America; President and CEO, Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations). "It would be our pleasure if we can further deepen our special connection with customers via this model."


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

Mazda
Nov 15, 2021 10:24 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Participate in Motor Sports Race Powered by Next-Generation Biodiesel Fuel
Nov 15, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Yamaha Take on Challenge to Expand Options for Producing, Transporting, and Using Fuel Toward Achieving Carbon Neutrality
Oct 28, 2021 17:32 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021
Oct 8, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Expand SUV Lineup From 2022 Onwards
Sept 30, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Motul Celebrates Golden Jubilee of the Iconic 300V
Sept 30, 2021 07:05 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2021
Aug 30, 2021 15:51 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021
Aug 24, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Joint Statement Regarding Capital Increase Project of Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd.
Aug 23, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Launch of the New Motul 300V at 24H of Le Mans
July 29, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for June 2021 and for January through June 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       