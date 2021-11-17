Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 19:45 HKT/SGT
Source: SCCG Management
SCCG Management Announces Partnership with Better Change to bring Gambling Harm Protections to the United States

Washington, D.C., Nov 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, founder and CEO of SCCG Management, announced that they have partnered with Better Change, a Gibraltar-based organization that uses training, multi-channel content creation, and professional services, to gaming operators who wish to implement or strengthen their tools to help keep gaming fun for their customers by reducing the harm that at-risk players can face.


Better Change differs from other products and organizations that address gambling harm. They focus on intervention strategies for problem gamblers, leverage operator's internal infrastructure and create external messaging for players and regulators. They are passionate and committed to only ever bringing fresh approaches built on clinical science and research, to problem gambling. Better Change's difference is clear in their ability to intrinsically and organically intertwining this much needed activity into the operating infrastructures of gambling operators and the regulatory structures of policymakers to, for the first time, achieve true, sustainable and authentic protection from gambling harm.

Stephen Crystal, said, "The regulated gaming industry has always been at the forefront of the implementation of tools and programs to improve education and awareness, reduce risk, and provide support where problem gaming exists. Operators understand that this mission is essential to the long term health of the industry we have spent decades building. We believe that companies like Better Change are a natural part of the evolution and improvement of our approaches to problem gambling and mitigating social risk."

Victoria Reed, Founder of Better Change, said of the announcement, "Player protection is fast becoming the heart of the gaming industry and everyone at Better Change has seen first-hand the devastation that is caused by gambling addiction. Despite that, we certainly aren't anti-gambling. By partnering with operators and suppliers to help them raise standards through improved compliance, innovative social responsibility strategies and the provision of robust safer gambling tools designed to maximize player protection, we can sustain our industry and deliver clear, sustainable and progressive results for our partners and their players. We're proud to be partnering with SCCG management to combine their unrivalled experience in North America with our innovative and commercially minded solutions to player protection and general regulatory affairs in the US. Together, we can prevent gambling harm."

About Better Change

Better Change exists to be the driving force for change in the gambling industry. We believe that everyone, players and operators alike, must be able to reach their full potential, free from the grips of gambling harm.
https://better-change.org

About SCCG Management

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.
https://www.sccgmanagement.com

