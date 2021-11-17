

Sibiu, Romania, Nov 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Coop Network, has announced its launching recently. It is a new project in the crypto space, is proposing new horizons of implementation as a Cooperative based in EU country Romania.





Coop Network is a multi-project, versatile, large-scale ecosystem that uses 21st century Blockchain technology to get things moving faster than any other traditional form of incorporation, precisely because of the global economic model it proposes. It really puts Blockchain technology to work by adding real value to the world through various impactful proposals for different areas of global interest. Their aim is to bring power to the people by bringing them together to build amazing businesses and profit equally from the development of the projects under their tutelage. Their areas of interest are particularly varied, ranging from investments in the Cannabis Business, already being authorized to grow Cannabis for CBD purposes, Vertical Farming facilities, Telemedicine Apps, Drone Services to Lending Unions based on the DeFi function that the Blockchain architecture successfully provides. They even plan to open Coop Academy, a college for kids that will use state-of-the-art technologies such as AR/VR systems but also programmable robot toys and drones, and are moving very fast in that direction as they recently announced they secured the building they will use to make it happen. "We are excited to welcome the $GMD coin to our platform. We highly appreciate the Coop Network's efforts in delivering the real democratic governance model. We believe the collaboration between our projects will evolve, allowing us and our users to make the most of it." said one of their partners. In other words, The Coop Network is essentially an association of individuals who share common financial and economic goals, offering an open, voluntary and censorship resistant membership and democratic control through voting rights, which is basically what a DAO should mean. A Decentralized Autonomous Organization running on Blockchain technology controlled by its own members. On the technical side, The Coop Network uses its own Blockchain infrastructure and they issued their own coin GMD, that will provide the much-needed utility to users inside the cooperative. Besides the utility, holding $GMD brings many more benefits through Leasing, Forging, Nodes and others. Having no private sale prior to listing on the exchanges, anyone can buy GMD on the open market as it recently got listed on Changelly PRO and BitMart exchanges, with CoinTiger exchange listing coming on the 16th of November. They also plan to get featured really soon on CoinGecko,, and CoinMarketCap, within three weeks. By the end of the year another major Tier 1 crypto exchange will be announced as they continue their growth expansion. Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegeomadao

Telegram: https://t.me/geomachat

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coopnetwork

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coopnetworkofficial

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/the-coop-network-b0a612189

Medium: https://medium.com/coopnews Media Contact

Arthur Fleischer, Coop Founder

The Coop Network (Geoma DAO Coop)

E: contact@thecoopnetwork.io | marketing@thecoopnetwork.io

U: https://www.thecoopnetwork.io SOURCE: The Coop Network (Geoma DAO Coop)





Topic: Press release summary

Source: The Coop Network (Geoma DAO Coop)



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

