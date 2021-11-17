Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 06:11 HKT/SGT Share:

New Delhi, India, Nov 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The tech that once was considered as a future-tech is getting adopted by masses; faster than any other future-tech in the world. India's adoption rate compared with the global level only goes on to showing one thing - AI is the future and the future is now.



In light of this, Trescon - world's fastest growing business events company is organizing 32nd global edition of world-renowned global series of events popularly known as World AI Show.



Taking place today, 17 November 2021, the conference will cover topics such as preparing for the next evolution of AI as a business success driver; developing an enterprise-wide AI strategy; aligning organizational structure to deploy at scale; and exploring the prospects of future technologies by bringing together some of the brightest minds in the AI, ML, and RPA landscape to discuss their applications and scope.



The show will provide a one-of-a-kind interactive online environment, including informative keynotes, technological use cases, panel discussions, product showcases, and more.



It will also feature leading AI solution architects who will demonstrate the most recent advancements in the AI and RPA sector with attendees being able to address their issues in a safe, private, one-on-one consultation rooms and networking areas.



Notable confirmed speakers include the likes of Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY; Dr. Anant Bhatt, CTO - Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, Govt of India; Rama Akkiraju, IBM Fellow, CTO - AI for IT Operations, Master Inventor, IBM Academy Member, IBM India; Vishal Chahal, Director - Automation & AP Cloud Pak Lab, IBM Software Labs India South Asia; Ekhlaque Bari, Chief Information Officer, Jubilant Food Works India; Arunima Sarkar, AI Lead, Centre for 4IR, World Economic Forum India; Dr. B K Murthy, CEO, Innovation and Technology Foundation IIT Bhilai India; Shaun Mcgirr, AI Evangelist, Dataiku and more.



"The pace of AI adoption has accelerated. In the past two years, AI has been used to save lives, increase productivity, and improve the lives of those with disabilities. In the next few years, AI will have a main role in driving automation and driving digital transformation to address the appropriate AI strategies/technologies & most important AI and RPA issues that INDIA's governments and businesses are facing," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



The show is Powered by - IBM; Lead Sponsors - Dataiku and Tatvic; Bronze Sponsor - eastvantage.



