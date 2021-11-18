Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 10:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Showa Denko K.K.
SDK to Raise Prices of High-Purity Gases for Electronics

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE: 4004) decided to raise prices of its high-purity gases for electronics which are used for production of semiconductor integrated circuits and other electronic materials. Specifically, SDK will raise prices of high-purity gases for electronics by 20% or more as from delivery on January 1, 2022.

High-purity gases for electronics are used in the production of semiconductor integrated circuits, LCD panels, and GaN LEDs, as etching gases to produce electronic circuits by creating fine ditches and holes in thin films on silicon substrates, and as cleaning gases to remove unwanted chemical substances that adhere to chamber walls after deposition of thin films on silicon substrates.

As for the current market condition of high-purity gases for electronics, while the demand for the gases continues increasing due to strong demand for semiconductor integrated circuits, our production costs have been increasing due to a rise in prices of raw materials and energy costs, in addition to a substantial rise in the cost of transportation. Although we worked hard to reduce costs by improving production efficiency, streamlining transportation, and other means, we have concluded that we have no alternative but to ask our customers to bear a part of the cost increase in order to ensure the stable production and supply of high-purity gases for electronics.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE: 4004, ADR: SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Media contact:
Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Showa Denko K.K.
Nov 10, 2021 15:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
Oct 8, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Number of Shares to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment
Sept 28, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Concludes Long-Term Contract to Supply SiC Epitaxial Wafers for Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Sept 22, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
SDK and SDMC Nominate H. Takahashi as New President and CEO
Sept 13, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Concludes Long-Term Contract to Supply SiC Epitaxial Wafers for ROHM Co., Ltd.
Sept 8, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces the Number of New Shares to be Issued
Sept 6, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces the Issue Price, Selling Price, and Matters Relating to its New Shares
Aug 23, 2021 14:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Issuance of New Shares and Secondary Offering of Shares
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko to Raise Chloroprene Rubber Price
Aug 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces 2021 2Q Consolidated Financial Results
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       