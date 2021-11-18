Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 14:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Receives the 'Most Liked!' IR Award at The 2021 IR Award

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Most Liked!" IR Award at the 2021 IR Award, hosted by the Japan Investor Relations Association.


The "Most Liked!" IR Award has been newly created for commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Best IR Award in 2020. The award is designed to reflect the viewpoints of companies that applied for the IR Award based on their voting, share their proactive IR experiences, and realize best practices. The theme for 2021 is "IR activities contributing sustainability," awarding companies that have actively promoted information disclosure and their dialogue with investors on sustainability-related matters. Of the companies that applied for the 2021 IR Award, 178 companies entered the 'Most Liked!" IR Award and the top 17 companies, including Eisai, were selected based on a mutual vote by the candidate companies.

For further details, please visit the JIRA website: https://www.jira.or.jp/english/.

Eisai has focused on disseminating information regarding financial capital and non-financial capital value relevance that link to corporate value for longer-term as well as continuously through publicizing the results of the analysis of the correlation between ESG-related indicators and PBR (Price Book-value Ratio) , holding discussion meetings with investors, or publishing the Eisai Value Creation Report. The award was given to Eisai with "empathy" for Eisai's efforts to visualize ESG.

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Together with strengthening its ESG initiatives in order to realize this corporate philosophy, Eisai respects the rights of shareholders and investors, ensures fairness and transparency in management, and works on its IR activities to aid the enhancement of corporate value.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Nov 12, 2021 15:10 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Phase 3 Data Show Positive Correlation Between ADUHELM Treatment Effect on Biomarkers and Reduction in Clinical Decline in Alzheimer's Disease
Nov 12, 2021 14:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Analysis of Lecanemab Clinical Efficacy Results from Phase 2b Study at Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 12, 2021 14:03 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Introduction of Plasma-based Biomarker Screening to Facilitate Identification of Subjects for Phase 3 Ahead 3-45 Trial Presented at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 11, 2021 11:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents Late-Breaker Updates on Lecanemab Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Data from Phase 2b Study Core and Open-Label Extension
Nov 9, 2021 09:46 HKT/SGT
Eisai: DIAN-TU Selects Lecanemab as Background Anti-Amyloid Therapy in Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Therapy Targeting Tau for Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Disease
Nov 4, 2021 10:06 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Digital Garage, Inc. Jointly Launch "Onlab Bio Dementia (Open Network Lab BioHealth Dementia Innovation Challenge)"
Nov 4, 2021 09:39 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Data on the Relationship Between Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Outcomes from the Lecanemab Phase 2B Study
Nov 1, 2021 08:41 HKT/SGT
The CREB-binding protein (CBP)/beta-catenin inhibitor E7386, co-created by Eisai and PRISM BioLab, achieved the clinical POC (Proof of Concept)
Oct 18, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, N.J.) Receive Positive EU CHMP Opinions for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Two Different Types of Cancer
Sept 28, 2021 10:37 HKT/SGT
Eisai Initiates Rolling Submission to the U.S. FDA for Biologics License Application of Lecanemab (BAN2401) for Early Alzheimer's Disease Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       