Source: Tradepass Indonesia to Witness the Largest BFSI Gathering at World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS 2021) WFIS 2021 - INDONESIA to share the latest industry intelligence and facilitate networking with the best-in-class experts and solution providers.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Nov 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With an aim to support Indonesia and its Financial Services Authority (OJK) in acknowledging the latest BFSI innovations, while also addressing the lucrative opportunities presented by its growing digital economy, Tradepass is back in Indonesia with its 8th Edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS 2021) - INDONESIA, scheduled to take place virtually on 1-2 December.



Coupa Software, SmartMessage, CREALOGIX, AppsFlyer, GitLab, Freshworks, Contentsquare, Snowflake and Thought Machine, have taken the initiative to lead the conference that will also host 1000+ technology and business heads from 100+ leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across Indonesia to network and explore a wide range of cutting-edge solutions for the BFSI sector.



When asked about their opinion regarding the WFIS platform and how they will take advantage of it, Mr. Kerim Alain Bertrand (CSO Global, SmartMessage) stated, "World Financial Innovation Series 2021 - Indonesia will provide a great knowledge sharing and networking base for us as SmartMessage. We are quite excited with the opportunity to contribute and present various use-cases on how companies confidently scale in real-time their digital communications over millions of customers and create seamless experiences thanks to our SmartMessage Omni-channel Marketing Automation platform."



The conference also aims to cover the most pressing topics from the industry including, -Reinventing the FSI ecosystem using Dynamic Automated Systems", "How are new-age banks using Big Data", "How Open Banking will power the next wave of fintech innovation", "Neo-banks", 'Banking-as-a-service (BaaS)', 'Powering financial services with cloud' and many others.



Some of the confirmed speakers from the conference include: Teguh Aria Djana, CEO, PT. Asuransi Simas Insurtech; Gilbert Naibaho, COO, Lippo Insurance; Michel Hamilton, Chief Strategy Transformation & Digital Officer, Maybank Indonesia; Rachmajanto Subroto, General Manager of IT, PT Sompo Insurance Indonesia; Sonny Supriyadi, SVP - Head Pricing & Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia; Samiha Alam, Head Agency Partnerships, AppsFlyer; Benny Jioe, Head of Digital Transformation, Zurich Insurance and others.



Speaking on the subject, Mr. Karsten Kemna, Managing Director APAC, CREALOGIX shared, "Being at the forefront of developing new-age fintech solutions for the banks to have a seamless digital transition, WFIS 2021 - Indonesia has the right congregation for us to demonstrate our capabilities."



Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena, expressed "In the wake of Indonesia's huge unbanked population, digitized financial services play a crucial role in not just increasing bank account ownership but also providing the millions of unbanked Indonesians with a better chance at wealth management. In that light, World Financial Innovation Series 2021 (WFIS 2021) - INDONESIA is just the event the country needs to promote the new-age digital innovations in the BFSI sector."



For more information about the summit, log on to https://indonesia.worldfis.com/

