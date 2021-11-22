Monday, 22 November 2021, 08:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon World OTT Show to Bring Together OTT Leaders Across the Globe to Explore the Business Potential of the Indian Market OTT Heads, OTT Directors, CMOs, and CDOs among others are virtually convening at the second global edition of the World OTT Show to discuss and explore the latest trends, solutions, and innovation in content and strategy to drive the next phase of OTT transformation in India.

Delhi, India, Nov 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - After the successful Asian edition, the second global edition of Trescon's World OTT Show will take place virtually on 23 November 2021. With a special focus on India, the show aims to host over 300 decision-makers from the Indian OTT ecosystem who will be a part of exciting keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and much more.



Shibasish Sarkar, Chairman and CEO of IMAC, Former Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment; Sagar Mahagaonkar, Sales Director (APAC), Talkwalker; Rajendra Turakani, Co-Founder, VP - Engineering, Saranyu Technologies; Arjun Arora, Sales Director, APAC, Nice People At Work; Zubin Jimmy Dubash, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd; Rachelle Peterson, Global Director, Commercial Distribution, CNN International at Warner Media; Danna Stern, Managing Director, yes Studios are some of the latest to join the show as speakers.



"The OTT industry is primed for massive growth, thanks to improved networks, digital connections, and smartphones. In India, OTT platforms are gaining an increasing number of subscribers regularly and have significant growth," says Shibasish Sarkar, Chairman and CEO, IMAC (Former Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment)



"OTT consumers today expect more personalized content, a faster service and a better experience. And they want it now," said Benjamin Soubies, Managing Director (APAC & Japan), Talkwalker. He added: "In order to meet these demands consistently, India's leading OTT providers are leveraging Talkwalker's AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence Acceleration PlatformTM, to create a real-time, 360-degree view of how audiences, advertisers and brands are engaging with their platforms and content. And this is giving them an edge above their competitors, in a hotly contested space."



The event will discuss some of the trending topics in the Indian OTT Industry such as the future of OTT India, guidelines and regulations, the advent and consolidation of regional OTT players in India, 5G and connectivity, investments in OTT, content localization to name a few.



"Investments in OTT content has crossed the rubicon and scaled colossally over the last couple of years. The larger International OTT giants like HBO max, Lionsgate have already entered India with others like Peacock media & Hulu waiting on the sidelines. Looking at this trend and the way the large existing players are investing in content, the day is not far off when the number of OTT content pieces could mirror or overtake theatrical movie releases in the years to come," says Vivek Menon, Managing Partner NV Capital.



"India has proved to be both complex and the most promising market for OTT players across the globe. The culturally and linguistically diverse population spread across the nation makes it a challenging terrain to scale the OTT platforms," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "World OTT Show - India aims to address all such challenges and provide a platform for them to meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment."



The conference will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.



Visit World OTT Show - India's website to attend and know more about the event.



About World OTT Show



World OTT Show is a thought-leadership driven, a business-focused initiative that provides a platform for OTT Heads, OTT Directors, CMOs, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Monetization, Heads of Data Analytics among others, looking to explore the latest services and devices powered by OTT to transforms business functions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



