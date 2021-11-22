Monday, 22 November 2021, 10:23 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Egypt's Cloud Leaders Virtually Connect to Push for Sustainable Cloud Transformation for the Country at World Cloud Show Trescon's World Cloud Show - Egypt succeeded in bringing in fresh narratives, innovative ideas and awareness on key areas such as Development of AI and Cloud Computing in the Age of Digital Economy, Neoteric Frontiers in Cloud and Edge Computing, Multi-Cloud adoption and modernizing information architecture in Egypt.

Cairo, Egypt, Nov 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 27 Oct 2021, World Cloud Show which was hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt, and supported by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA - Egypt) hosted one of the most content-rich virtual conferences on Cloud Computing, and connected over 200 online participants, including government officials, policymakers, and the region's leading Cloud professionals. The World Cloud Show was organised to raise awareness about the socio-technical aspects of Cloud computing in Egypt and the MENA region.



Highlights and key takeaways from the show:



Ahmed Abdelaziz, Senior Systems Engineer & CTO Ambassador, Dell Technologies gave an overview of designing a winning Cloud strategy with Dell Technologies. He discussed how to address key challenges while adopting Cloud technology with strategic thinking. While speaking about strategic thinking he stated that, "The success of embracing Cloud is determined by strategically thinking about how to place workloads."



The show also featured a government panel discussion on the topic, 'The Future of Datacenter Networking and Interconnection.' The speakers on the panel observed various multi-sectoral Cloud challenges creating policy, strategy and adoption plans and discussed how to ensure compliance and security in a regulated industry. They also touched upon topics such as adopting a hybrid, multi-cloud strategy, establishing a fully empowered Cloud centre of excellence and much more.



The panelists included Ms Lim May-Ann, Executive Director, Asia Cloud Computing Association, Singapore; Pavle Sazdov, Head of Public Cloud Azure Platform, ABN AMRO Bank N.V, Netherlands; Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City, Indonesia; Sureendhran Subramaniam, Global Head of DC, Cloud and Automation at Global Service Operation, British American Tobacco, Malaysia and Moderated by Rey Lugtu, Founder & CEO, Hungry Workhorse Philippines.



Andrew George, Technical Presales Consultant Trend Micro, Egypt in which he discussed understanding the current Cloud security standards: An overlook on Gartner market guide for Cloud workload protection 2021.



The show also included other insightful sessions from Tejas Chopra, Software Engineer, Netflix Inc. United States of America; Nishith Agarwal, Engineering Leader (Storage & Compute)Uber, United States Of America; Dr Hoda Alkhzaimi, Director of the Center of Cyber Security at New York University Abu Dhabi and President of Emirates Digital Association for Women, UAE; Stefan Simenon, Head of Public Cloud Azure Platform, ABN AMRO Bank N.V, the Netherlands to name a few.



"Cloud Computing has fundamentally altered the way businesses and their customers' store and access data," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "The experts and thought leaders gathered at the World Cloud Show shared their thoughts on its capabilities and what it implies for the future of IT especially for Egypt & MENA region."



The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



World Cloud Show - Egypt was officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Dell Technologies & Intel and Platinum Sponsor - Trend Micro Incorporated.



About World Cloud Show:



World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, this Indian edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CTOs, COOs, Heads of the Cloud, Heads of IT Infrastructure, DevOps Leaders, Heads of Digital Transformation/Innovation and experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals across Egypt. The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications of Cloud-based solutions.



About Trescon:



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



