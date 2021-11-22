Monday, 22 November 2021, 17:18 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Nov 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, announced the opening of the brand-new beauty concept store - LANGHAM BEAUTY in Langham Place Mall. Located on level 1 of the mall and housing internationally renowned beauty brands, including ARMANI BEAUTY, DIOR BEAUTY, ESTEE LAUDER, LANCOME and SHISEIDO, LANGHAM BEAUTY represents a new presence of beauty in town and unveils an exquisite shopping experience with an immersive and dynamic forest-like interior design.



LANGHAM BEAUTY at Langham Place Mall

With the philosophy of "Be True in Life, Be Kind to Earth, Be a Beautiful You", LANGHAM BEAUTY has redefined beauty by bringing Humans, Nature and Technology together in a refined and balanced manner. It expresses the true beauty of individuals with a comprehensive understanding of the meaning of inner and outer beauty. Nature provides the best reference for beauty and harmony, while technology allows the essence of nature to be extracted.



With direct relationships formed with premium cosmetics and beauty brands, Langham Place Mall endeavours to elevate customers' shopping experiences in a more diversified and individualised way. This does not only facilitate the tenant mix management of beauty segment, but also strengthens its leasing strategy with enhanced flexibilities, thus bringing new business opportunities and values to the Trust. Moreover, it gives a synergistic effect to Langham Place Office's beauty and wellness tenants and further reinforces the mall's positioning as a trendy retail destination. The Trust expects that the opening of LANGHAM BEAUTY will reap further benefits once the border is re-opened. Valuing sustainability of our mother earth, LANGHAM BEAUTY marks an important milestone in the Trust's sustainability journey and reinforces its commitment to achieving its 2030 ESG Targets.



In view of this tremendous achievement, LANGHAM BEAUTY, debuted on 21 November 2021, has also prepared a series of exciting opening offers together with 20 beauty brands. During the opening period (from 21 November 2021 to 19 December 2021), LANGHAM BEAUTY will present over 100 exclusive makeup and skincare sets of attractive savings of up to 72% at its physical store, while 10 of which will be available on "Langham Place x LANGHAM BEAUTY eSTORE" as well. Information of such offers is available via:



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.



Website: www.championreit.com







