Monday, 22 November 2021, 17:13 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO JTOWER and DOCOMO Decide to Form a Capital and Business Alliance - Aims to strengthen collaboration in the use of Infra-Sharing -

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JTOWER Inc. ("JTOWER") and NTT DOCOMO, INC. ("DOCOMO") jointly announced today that they have decided to form a capital and business alliance ("the Capital and Business Alliance") with the aim of strengthening collaboration in the use of Infra-Sharing.



DOCOMO plans to acquire part of JTOWER shares held by NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and become a shareholder with 2.5% voting rights in the future.



DOCOMO started using the JTOWER's Infra-Sharing solution (IBS(1)) for its 4G network in 2016 and has expanded the use of the solution nationwide. Furthermore, from October 2020, the company started using 5G IBS at the time JTOWER installed 5G IBS in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as the first 5G Infra-Sharing in Japan, and also began using Smart Poles(2) in the Nishi-Shinjuku area of Tokyo. Both companies have continued to promote the use of Infra-Sharing through these activities.



JTOWER and DOCOMO will use this alliance as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration. In addition to considering ways to develop new indoor and outdoor networks and the efficient use of existing towers, the companies will develop an efficient 5G network which will lead to the reduction of capital investments and other costs, power consumption, and installation spaces. Going forward, the companies will aim to realize the early expansion of 5G coverage by promoting Infra-Sharing.



(1) IBS: In-Building-Solution

(2) Smart Pole: A multi-functional pole with 5G base stations, Wi-Fi, surveillance camera , digital signage, etc.



Details of the business alliance

1. Promote development of efficient and high-value-added 5G networks.

2. The efficient installation of base stations by sharing information on JTOWER's Infra-Sharing related developments and DOCOMO's targeted buildings and sites for base stations.

3. Development and utilization of new Infra-Sharing equipment through sharing technologies and knowledges of both companies.



About JTOWER



JTOWER Inc. was founded in June 2012 as the first Infra-Sharing company in Japan. Centered on indoor Infra-Sharing solutions that consolidate the mobile networks inside the building, we provide a wide range of services including 5G that contribute to the future. https://en.jtower.co.jp/



About NTT DOCOMO



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: NTT DOCOMO

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

