

Hong Kong, Nov 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The world's first crypto CFD platform token, SNAP, will be launched in December 2021 by SnapEx, a game-changing crypto contract trading platform.







SnapEx has grown and evolved in a big way since being founded back in 2018. From a modest derivatives trading platform offering less than 10 trading pairs, SnapEx is now adding several new trading pairs per week, on top of building multiple new features and products that are scheduled to be released in the coming months. But the most exciting development of them all - the SNAP token - is set to forever change the game for this fast-evolving trading platform. SnapEx will be the first ever crypto CFD trading platform in the world to have both its own native platform token and a complete ecosystem. Far from being a conventional CFD trading platform, SnapEx will not only create products for traders but also crypto HODLers. According to its roadmap, SnapEx will host multiple functions and products such as: Copy trading

Staking

NFTs

Prediction tokens

Digitized stocks

Crypto options

Indices

Warrants

CBBCs

And many more Aside from building new and exciting product offerings for its users, SnapEx will pursue different stocks and crypto licensing beginning in December 2021. This is part of their goals of becoming a legitimate and regulated player in the often legally grey crypto market. "Our upcoming releases, including our NFT sale, the social and quant trading features, stock trading, index and prediction tokens, CBBCs, warrants and options CFDs will ensure that we have a product range that appeals to both the seasoned and novice investor alike, while making sure that our token will have a variety of use cases, an unlock period correlating with the platform trading volume, and a buyback and burn schedule. With all these factors in mind, a proven product, and a robust user base, we are highly confident that the SNAP token will be a strong-performing utility token," says Cathal Donnellan, CEO of SnapEx. SnapEx also believes in the power of the community in crypto, and that extends beyond just building a community of SnapEx users. But also includes forging strategic partnerships with other players in the crypto space. Unlike many other conventional trading platforms, SnapEx is anything but conventional. From a simple contract trading platform to becoming the world's first crypto CFD trading platform with its own token and ecosystem, SnapEx is set to explode onto the crypto space like never before. About SnapEx SnapEx is a fast-evolving derivatives trading platform providing Contract for Difference (CFD) trading to the retail and institutional markets. Founded in 2018, SnapEx has since been funded by some of the world's leading Venture Capital organizations, setting the stage for SnapEx to scale and grow even further, with presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. SnapEx is set to become the only crypto CFD platform to provide both an Ecosystem and a Platform Token to its audience. Serving over 200,000 registered users, SnapEx will be offering an all-in-one suite of both CEX and DeFi, staking functionalities, licensed crypto stocks, quant and copy trading, options trading, and more. The aim of SnapEx has been the same since day one - to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance and encourage the mass adoption of cryptocurrency globally. Media Contacts

