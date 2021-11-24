

Ankara, Turkey - Griffin Art has entered the market with the launch of an NFT marketplace on Sept. 14, 2021. This marketplace will provide users with the opportunity to generate NFTs and collect governance tokens for community improvements. By harnessing the potential of the Binance Smart Chain, the team behind Griffin Art showcases their ability to further provide accessibility, NFT sharing, creation and ownership.



Their team is creating the digital collectibles platform that will integrate with a mobile game developed by the Griffin Art project to achieve this mission. This integration will allow users to sell nonfungible tokens that can be used in the game. The first game released is called Griffin Land, based on themes from mythology and including fantastical creatures. It consists of more than 10 different creatures, including multiple warriors, which the users can combat. Apart from this, the game will also be 3D and offer a P2E mechanism to get the most out of their time. The overall graphics of the game are on par with any modern-day gaming title. To see more about this, you can check their trailer. Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9rGyYWLBBY Griffin Land will be closely integrated with the GART token and NFT Marketplace, allowing players to play, trade, use NFT items and earn tokens inside the games. The GART token operates with several deflationary characteristics, built with the intent to reward long-term holders. Uses of this token also include access to products created by the Griffin Art project. The game "Griffin Land" received an excellent community response, positively impacting the project's future endeavors. MORE INSIGHTS ON GRIFFIN ART HERE The marketplace will provide users with a place to showcase their creations, in addition to minting NFTs to sell. In designing the NFT marketplace, the team shares that their focus was on "decentralization, a smooth user experience, cost-efficiency and universality." Continued innovation According to Griffin Art's team, their next focus will be on continuous innovation, as evidenced by their intention to further integrate their project with NFTs, with plans to launch the game in the next 3-4 months. The team will also seek out opportunities to continue updating and upgrading their marketplace and game platform while still adding new games, one by one. Griffin Art is listed on various platforms like Coingecko , CoinMarketCap and is also listed on leading exchange Lbank . The project was also featured on Times Square recently. Apart from this, Griffin Art is also partnering with multiple established crypto names like CEX listings. Griffin Art is audited by Techrate . The real and better version of their NFT marketplace will be opened in next week and they are planning to publish their game demo in a month. Griffin Art also listed on an centralized exchange that users can experience a better trade, you can check all the news from their announcement channel: https://t.me/GriffinArtAnnouncement $GART (PancakeSwap) Features Fee distribution can be categorized into 3 forms; 2% for holders Redistribution, Marketing took 2% and 7% for Non-stop

The buyback function that automatically takes 7% of all the transactions, does a buyback with that value, and burns all tokens So there will never be two sales in a row; instead, there will be a purchase on the board following each sale. Circulation supply will always decrease with a price increase.

It has a redistribution function that takes 2% of all the transactions' token amount and proportionately distribute them to the holders. So the amount of token that a holder has is always increasing with every

In Lbank exchange, there are only 4% fee which goes to the marketing Tokenomics Although the total supply of Griffin was 100.000.000.000 in this, 35 Billion tokens have been locked permanently, and around 16 Billion tokens were burned in 4 months bringing the circulating supply down to approximately 48 Billion. It is partitioned at 33% on pre-sale, PancakeSwap Liquidity possesses 26%, 10% on a private sale, Exchange Liquidity consumes 9%, 6% on Marketing, Project development possess 5%, Strategic partnerships consumes 5%, 4% for Core team and 2% for Sub Team. Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/griffinart

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GriffinNftArt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/griffinnftart Media Contact

Ahmet Sen, Griffin Art

E-mail: info@griffinart.finance

Website: http://Griffinart.finance SOURCE: Griffin Art





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Griffin Art



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

