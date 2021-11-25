Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, November 25, 2021
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 19:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Diversifi
Diversifi in Partnership with Cloverly Launched Green Crypto for Institutions
First crypto risk management platform for institutions, utilizes Cloverly, a sustainability-as-a-service platform, to help the crypto industry offset its environmental footprint.

Tel Aviv, Israel and Atlanta GA, USA, Nov 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Diversifi, the first tech-driven crypto risk management platform for institutions, and Cloverly, a sustainability-as-a-service platform, cooperate on helping the crypto industry offset its environmental footprint. Diversifi automatically offsets the carbon footprint of crypto holders by calculating the carbon footprint and utilizing Cloverly?s carbon offset API. The offset addresses the impact of Bitcoin mining, Ether mining, and smart contracts execution, including minting NFTs.

"We remove the complexities from the process. We want crypto investment to be a safe, positive and responsible thing: we provide ways to hedge against risk and protect against losses without affecting the environment. No other company offers that," says Eitan Katz, the CEO at Diversifi.

The service is available through the Diversifi platform dashboard. Users need to specify the amounts (BTC or ETH) they want to offset. The Diversifi platform calculates the costs and executes via the Cloverly API.

"The Cloverly team is very excited to be working with Diversifi. Combining crypto and sustainability is a much needed offering due to the energy-intensive nature of this industry. Diversifi are clearly thought-leaders in their space by bringing this offering to market."

We welcome the shift of miners to more usage of renewable energy, as well as the move to less polluting consensus mechanisms (i.e. PoS). In the meantime, we invite every HODLer, trader, asset manager and miner to invest responsibly in more sustainable cryptocurrency. Funds, corporates, asset managers, family offices could already use the new service. To celebrate the launch, and for a limited period of time, Diversifi will not incur any additional fees other than the fees charged by its partners. The service is available today in every jurisdiction. Contact us to get access to it: diversi.fi.

About Diversifi

Diversifi offers financial institutions a risk management platform that includes sophisticated and
compliant financial products to address crypto volatility, risk and environmental impact. Its
mission is to enable and increase the adoption of crypto investments while reducing risk and the potential impact on the environment.

About Cloverly

Cloverly is a sustainability-as-a-service technology provider that makes it incredibly easy to bring innovative solutions to the market. Leveraging Cloverly's carbon-offsetting API, businesses can integrate this offering with a wide variety of digital transactions to develop new solutions that bring sustainability front & center within the customer experience.

For inquiries:
hello@cloverly.com
info@diversi.fi

Press:
Dan Bonnet - dan@cloverly.com
Aigerim Omarbekova - aigerim@diversi.fi


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Diversifi
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
