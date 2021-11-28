

Sydney, Australia, Nov 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infomatix is preparing to release its crypto-powered platform that uses web 3 and network mechanics to unlock financial information that until now has only existed in a fragmented state.



The platform seeks to unify and make accessible pricing data for digital and non-digital assets, across thousands of niches, collectively worth billions of dollars. Such a mechanism has never been attempted before - a singular platform to track alternative and illiquid assets in the same way as one would track cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds and other digital financial instruments. Infomatix plans to be the global source of truth for niche and hard-to-track investments such as art, sneakers, stamps, jewellery, collectable cars, antiques and real estate, which will inherit the same digital pricing mechanisms that have been available to more traditional asset classes. Financial information to support the non-digital asset classes is contributed on-demand to the platform by subject matter experts who are incentivized to immortalize their knowledge with the $INFO token. Although not enough research has been available to determine the total size of these niche and hard-to-track investment classes, it is estimated that combined, these financial products account for hundreds of billions of dollars of invested capital, all of which are digitally underserved. The project unfolds the promises of web 3, by facilitating a unique relationship between investors and subject matter experts, so that anyone can access this knowledge. After a successful launch - including an IDO that sold out in 30 seconds - the Infomatix team is working on the alpha release of the platform, scheduled for Q1 in 2022. Other major events in the calendar include listings on centralized exchanges, brand upgrades, broader marketing activities and partnerships in the digital and non-digital asset arenas. The $INFO token is currently available on Pancake Swap and Ape Swap. About Infomatix Infomatix collects and distributes crowdsourced asset data. The Infomatix platform links experts to requests, allowing them to monetize their expertise and provide information to the requesters. The project's aim is to democratize financial data which previously was available only to institutions. Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Infomatix_io

Medium: https://infomatix.medium.com

Telegram: https://t.me/infomatix Media Contact

Nathan Fowler, Infomatix

E-mail: contact@infomatix.io

Website: https://infomatix.io



