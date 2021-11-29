Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, 29 November 2021, 12:48 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for October 2021

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.


Highlights:

In October 2021, a parts supply shortage continuing from last month caused by the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and other factors resulted in year-on-year declines in global sales and production.

We are continuing to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and parts supply shortage trends, but as a result of the cooperation of our suppliers, our production plans from November onward are expected to be at high levels. Going forward, we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202110.html.


Toyota Motor Corporation
