Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2021

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2021 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in October 2021 decreased 58.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in October 2021]

CX-5: 16,830 units (down 58.8% year on year)

CX-30: 4,264 units (down 33.8%)

MAZDA6: 3,481 units (down 17.1%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in October 2021 decreased 28.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in October 2021]

MAZDA3: 12,957 units (up 41.9% year on year)

CX-30: 9,323 units (down 33.0%)

MAZDA2: 4,240 units (down 47.4%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in October 2021 decreased 28.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (up 0.2 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 3.6% total market share (up 0.2 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in October 2021]

CX-5: 2,163 units (up 17.9% year on year)

MAZDA2: 1,240 units (down 42.6%)

CX-8: 1,217 units (up 10.9%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in October 2021 decreased 66.8% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in October 2021]

CX-5: 13,353 units (down 65.1% year on year)

CX-30: 3,542 units (down 25.1%)

CX-3: 2,445 units (down 68.7%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in October 2021 decreased 21.9% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe, and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in October 2021]

CX-5: 24,857 units (down 23.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 19,405 units (down 12.4%)

CX-30: 15,627 units (down 9.4%)



For more information, visit bit.ly/319cw9E..





