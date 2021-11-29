Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, 29 November 2021, 19:50 HKT/SGT
Source: DefiHorse
DefiHorse Partnership with Exnetwork Capital Announcement

Mahe, Seychelles, Nov 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DefiHorse proudly announces the partnership with Exnetwork Capital as the strong backer and investor. This is the significant partnership that makes the project even more remarkable with the vision to make a revolution with a new concept Tap-To-Earn (T2E). With the rapid expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry has begun a new era of integrating nonfungible tokens (NFT), gaming, and farming principles in the form of play-to-earn (P2E) games. P2E games only began to develop actively this year, but there are already numerous alternatives for gameplay and storyline in P2E games.



DefiHorse believe that our partnership with Exnetwork Capital, a multi-faceted, hyper-connected organization that has a strong history of incubating, advising blockchain projects, will be long term and fruitful partnership. We are also amazed with the passion of Exnetwork Capital team about DefiHorse project which they not only invest but also incredibly support.

DefiHorse wants to lead the NFT metaverse horse game

DefiHorse is a horse racing Metaverse e-sports game built on Blockchain technology and NFTs. Players will be able to experience and enjoy horse racing on a whole new level when they enter DefiHorse. The game provides you with majestic legendary War Horses that you use to compete in infinite Cyberpunk horse races.

The TAP TO EARN system of DefiHorse allows users to directly interact with the game, improving the character's experience. During the race, in addition to equipping items and breeding horses, players can interact with reality to help their steed outperform other competitors. There are also additional aspects in the game, such as the Horseverse, which lets users acquire land, buy stables, or choose and arrange their own horse races. Because this is a unique system that only DefiHorse has, this game is projected to become the next big thing in the world of NFT horse racing games.

About Exnetwork Capital

Exnetwork Capital is an investment firm focused on funding innovation in the decentralization movement. A hybrid fund, social network of investors and an incubator, Exnetwork Capital has been a key ingredient in the success of numerous projects launched since 2018.

