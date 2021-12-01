Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 12:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: The Hong Kong Institute of Directors The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Holds Annual Dinner and Presentation Ceremony for Directors of The Year Awards

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") announced the winners of the Directors Of The Year Awards ("DYA") 2021 at its Annual Dinner held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The central theme of this year's DYA is "Leading in New Normal". It aims to honour outstanding directors and boards who have fully grasped the recent changes in the business environment and demonstrated excellent leadership skills to lead their respective companies in adjusting their operating policies and striving for sustainable development under the "New Normal".

A group photo brings together the 7 awardees (2nd row); guest of honour, Mr Christopher Hui, JP, Secretary of Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (5th from left, 1st row); and Council Members of HKIoD.

Dr Christopher To, Chairman of HKIoD, said, "The epidemic has turned everything on its head, but its impact was not solely negative. Under the new normal, society's digital transformation has taken a huge step forward, and corporates have been more focused on risk management, sustainability, the physical and mental health of employees, etc. These changes are great enhancements for the overall standard of corporate governance. It is therefore necessary for corporate leaders to shift their focus and strategies to respond to society's changing expectations. With the awards, we hope to honour those directors and boards who have committed to their position in the face of turbulence and adapted to the new normal with a positive attitude. Showcasing an actual example of outstanding corporate governance, we aim to encourage our peers in the business sector to proactively enhance their corporate governance framework."



Mr Kenneth Wong, Chairman of the 2021 Directors Awards Organising Committee, said, "During the assessment process, I noticed that many companies have adopted governance models suited to the new normal, such as those that emphasise the importance of digitalisation or include the establishment of a special crisis management committee as standard procedure when facing an emergency, etc. Due to Hong Kong's previous experience in facing pandemic and difficult social situations, corporate decision-makers are more accustomed to facing these types of challenges and thus understand the importance of rapid and decisive decision-making in response to emergencies. With the current theme of 'Leading in New Normal', the Awards Organising Committee aims to recognise directors and boards who can respond to the challenges posed by the new normal in a timely manner, and encourage the Hong Kong business sector to work together to achieve the long-term goal of sustainable development."



Dr Carlye Tsui, CEO of HKIoD, said, "The pandemic has greatly accelerated digital transformation and changed the operation methods of the business world, prompting company directors to ensure they keep their fingers on the pulse of trends and technological developments for the future. The comprehensive training courses offered by HKIoD have seen constant innovation, helping directors to understand the new normal and to effectively raise stakeholder confidence. Aside from providing suitable training and practice guidelines to members, HKIoD has also served as a platform for directors to share and exchange information, helping directors to 'Lead in New Normal'."



The winners of DYA 2021 in the various award categories are listed below:



Listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors:

Mr KONG Qingwei, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Dr MA Mingzhe, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Boards:

Board of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

Board of Medialink Group Limited

Board of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.



Non-listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors: Mr YIP Kam Keung Alex, Lockton Companies (Hong Kong) Limited



Statutory/Non-Profit Distributing Organisations Categories

Boards: The Council of Hong Kong Productivity Council



The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. HKIoD is a member institute of the Global Network of Director Institutes, a worldwide alliance of leading director institutes.



About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website: http://www.hkiod.com.



