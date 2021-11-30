Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 08:16 HKT/SGT Share: CCMGT Awarded the "New Listed Enterprises 2021" By Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("CCMGT" or the "Company", stock code: 9982.HK), a leading property project management company in China, announces that the company recently won the "New Listed Enterprises 2021" award at the 6th "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" campaign held by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition to commend the company's business strength, corporate development strategy, sustainable development and corporate social responsibility have been recognized by the industry.



Ms. Wu Wallis (Alias Li Hua)- Non-Executive Director of CCMGT

The "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" award is organized by the internationally renowned business media "Bloomberg Business Weekly/Chinese Edition", aiming to commend listed companies with outstanding performance in various industries and their contributions to social and economic stability. The award selection conducts a comprehensive analysis, selection and scoring of the participating companies from eight categories including performance, corporate governance, investor relations, corporate strategy, corporate social responsibility, sustainable development, innovation and change, and risk management. The two companies with the highest scores in various industries were awarded the "Annual Listed Enterprises Awards". The awards are highly credible and representative. The strength and development potential of the winning companies have been widely recognized by the industry and investors.



CCMGT is the leading and fast-growing project management company for property development projects in China. It focuses in greater central China regions as its strategic development, focusing on commercial project management, and continues to expand the fields of government project management, capital project management, and special management consulting services. In recent years, CCMGT has made outstanding achievements in performance, reputation and scale, and all core business have maintained steady growth. As of October 31, 2021, there are a total of 258 projects under management with a total contracted GFA of 30.75 million square meters. From January to October this year, the newly contracted GFA has exceeded the new contracted GFA for the whole year of 2020. The expansion of outside Henan province has achieved another great achievement. The number of newly signed contract projects increased by 66.7% year-on-year, and the newly signed contracted GFA increased by 72.1% year-on-year.



Mr. Ma Xiaoteng, Executive Director of CCMGT said, "I am delighted that the company and our team have been recognized and encouraged in the Hong Kong capital market. In the era of real estate management dividends, CCMGT's mature and efficient asset-light management model and rich experience in refined management has won the recognition of more and more partners. I believe that the company will achieve better development in the era of management dividends. "



Looking forward, CCMGT is committed to seizing the opportunity for the continuous release of the development potential of the project management industry. Under the guidance of the Great Central China strategy, while consolidating the absolute leading position in the market in Henan Province, it will continue to enhance its core competitiveness and vigorously expand the scale of business outside the province. Increase the market share in the national project management market. "Keeping promises, being responsible, taking the right path, and doing business righteously", CCMGT will continue to focus on products and services, continue to steadily promote the refined management system of the whole process of the project, consolidate corporate governance, continuously improve and standardize the company's management structure, and enhance comprehensive risk management system to create value for shareholders.



About CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("CCMGT" or "Company", Stock code: 9982.HK) is a leading project management company in China with a strategic focus on Great Central China. Relying on the well-known "Jianye" brand, unique asset-light business model, professional project management services, a comprehensive network of high-quality contractors and suppliers, and a set of standardized, high-quality, and continuously optimized and updated "Jianye" standards. As a solid foundation for its business, CCMGT continues to help projects create higher value and further consolidate its position as a leading project management company in China.







