

Singapore, Dec 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Gradiant, a leading global cleantech water treatment solutions provider and projects developer, has announced the award of five design-build-own-operate-maintain (DBOOM) water treatment projects in Indonesia and Vietnam. Gradiant will provide end-to-end water treatment solutions through a customized approach using its proprietary suite of technologies to treat water and wastewater for industrial and municipal clients. These projects have a production capacity of 40,000 cubic meters per day. Gradiant has further announced the hiring of Managing Directors Thai Nam Nguyen for Vietnam, and K Sadanand for Indonesia. The new leadership appointments affirm Gradiant's growth and investment priorities in the rapidly industrializing Asia Pacific region.

Sadanand brings over 35 years' experience in the water industry, of which 10 years has been in the Indonesia market, working for leading companies of Solenis, Nalco Water, GE Water, Fichtner, and Ion Exchange. Nam has over 25 years' experience in the water and wastewater treatment industry in various roles as country representative, and projects and business development director for leading multinationals such as Veolia Water Solutions. "Customers are adopting our customized and complete solutions which they acknowledge will significantly reduce cost and simplify management of their water and wastewater treatment operations," said Gradiant Indonesia MD K Sadanand. "Customers are delivered treated water, consistently and reliably, to their water quality and quantity requirements. With rapid industrialization pressures and increasingly strict environmental regulations, our clients will need to solve their water challenges in performance- and cost-optimized approaches. We are excited to help solve water and wastewater problems in Indonesia by providing sustainable end-to-end solutions." Since its inception in early 2020, the Gradiant Vietnam team has achieved substantial headway in the region with a growing pipeline of projects that are contracted, or in late-stage negotiations. "Our technologies are an apt fit for the value-driven Vietnamese market. This coupled with our team's ability to develop, deliver, own, and operate as end-to-end solutions will enable our clients to fully address their water and wastewater challenges," said Gradiant Vietnam MD Thai Nam Nguyen. "Thai Nam Nguyen and K Sadanand will be incredible assets for our customers as they look to transform their businesses and infrastructure in these regions. Their local expertise will leverage Gradiant's global resources and know-how, to ensure we are meeting the full needs of the regions' customers," said Sankar Natarajan, who heads the company's project acquisition efforts for Southeast Asia. "Asia Pacific serves a critical role in the global supply chain with over 40% of the world's manufacturing. Vietnam and Indonesia require effective and optimized water solutions to balance rapid industrialization with sustainable growth." The recent success in Indonesia and Vietnam further cements the company's continuing rise in the Asia-Pacific region as a market leader. Gradiant has recently announced a major funding round to accelerate growth, and a series of new contract wins that demonstrate the market's sustained demand for cleantech water solutions and DBOOM concession models. About Gradiant Corporation Gradiant is a leading global solutions provider and developer of cleantech water projects for advanced water and wastewater treatment. Gradiant's robust, end-to-end solutions and proven technical delivery and operations expertise enable sustainable and cost-effective treatment of the most complex water challenges. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to solve the most challenging water treatment problems through sustainable technologies to make a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy. Gradiant serves its clients around the world from its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, regional headquarters and R&D center in Singapore, and its subsidiaries in Asia, the United States, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com. Contact:

