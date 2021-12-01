Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, 2 December 2021
Source: Parallel World PTE LTD
The Parallel Hungers to Contribute to the Metaverse Revolution
The Parallel: An Infinite Metaverse where Players create Symbiotic Dream Worlds filled with endless adventures

Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Parallel proudly announces its long term & fruitful partnership with Coincu Ventures. Sharing the long term vision with The Parallel, Coincu Ventures has become our strategic partner to help the project reach out to the global market. Coincu Ventures - the multi-faceted, hyper-connected organization that has a strong history of incubating, advising blockchain projects.



The Parallel is also advised by many diverse experienced investors such as Santiago Roel Santos, an angel investor focusing on tech and healthcare, Founder of EON Capital, formerly Crypto-asset investing at ParaFi Capital, Founder of Roca Capital, advisor of Synthetix. With the strengths of both people and technology, The Parallel is beefing up to create a "virtual world" that brings a lot of "real values" to users.

Focus on Enjoy to earn model and Creativity

The Parallel focuses on "enjoy to earn", not play to earn. It will create a balance between "enjoy" and "earn" for all participants, thereby helping the platform to develop sustainably and constantly grow.

Moreover, The Parallel opens up unlimited opportunities for all participants to build a sustainable community. The Parallel targets 9 subjects including Player, Trader, Farmer, Investor, Partner, Creator, Game Studio, Entertainment Company, Guilds who are core factors to create a metaverse world with endless experiences and sustainability.

Creativity is its core value in which limitless creativity can quickly push the intense development of the platform. The Parallel also offers and supports the system to protect this creativity in order to further develop Paragon Crafting, Hydra System, or Partnership.

"Metaverse is the long-term target, the vision of the future, and needs a lot of resources and time to reach out. Therefore, those who join this trend in the early stages will take huge advantages to reach success. We believe that The Parallel will be a model to inspire the young generation on the way to building a new world of the next Internet revolution," said Louis N, CEO of The Parallel.

Experts believe that metaverse startups have the potential to get the unicorn tag.

