Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited Dedicating to Promoting Arts and Culture Development, Private Wealth Management of China Tonghai Financial Title-Sponsors the Inaugural Concert - "EXOTICA" Presented by Hong Kong Grand Opera

HONG KONG, Dec 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial ("China Tonghai Financial" or "The Group") is sparing no efforts in advancing arts and culture development in Hong Kong. China Tonghai Private Wealth Management ("Private Wealth Management"), a subsidiary of the Group is proud to be the title sponsor of "Exotica", which makes its debut at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on 30 November,2021. By rendering full supports to the performance, Private Wealth Management hopes to promote this distinctive art form to the community and enrich the lives of Hong Kong as an international metropolis.



Dr. Kenneth Lam Kin Hing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Tonghai Financial; Mr. Wong Stacey Martin, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of China Tonghai Financial; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Winter, Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited and Dr. Denise Cheung Pui Yee, Managing Director of China Tonghai Private Wealth Management Limited joined by business luminaries and media friends to enjoy this prestigious opera together. Seminar on "Investment Strategies of Year 2022" jointly held by Private Wealth Management, AIA Group and Amundi HK, as well as a cocktail reception was hosted ahead of the performance, in providing all guests with the latest market insights regarding investment strategies and wealth management.



HKGO is a non-profit organization committed to propelling opera into the future by creating transcendent operatic experiences for the people in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, and nurturing local artists.



China Tonghai Financial has actively promoted the growth of different sectors of our community, in particular in areas such as arts and cultural as well as local sports, so as to corporate with social responsibility and carry out the brand goodwill of being "Your Growth Partner". Through such endeavours, it has not only provided local artists with more valuable opportunities for performance participation, but has also enhanced a greater public appreciation of opera, with a view to sustain the value and heritage of arts and cultural development. Additionally, HKGO was advised by Private Wealth Management on fundraising and fiscal consolidation under the perspective of wealth management in supporting its long-term business.



With the theme of Exotica, which is a celebration of opera's diversity, the concert was produced by Dongjian Gong, HKGO's Co-founder and Senior Artist Planner, it features a programme of excerpts from La Boheme, Madama Butterfly, Lucia di Lammermoor, Lakme, Les pecheurs de perles, L'italiana in Algeri, Candide and More curated by award-winning American director Nic Muni. An array of vocalists will perform under the direction of Yankov Wong, a noted theatre director from Hong Kong, with orchestral accompaniment conducted by renowned Italian conductor Elio Orciuolo, taking the audience on a world tour of exotic locations including New York, Paris, Scotland, India, Japan, Africa, and more, to experience the essence of what we call "opera".



About China Tonghai International Financial Limited

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.



