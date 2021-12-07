Monday, 6 December 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Gradiant Corporation Gradiant Secures Five New DBOOM Projects in Indonesia and Vietnam Appoints Managing Directors to Fuel Growth

JAKARTA / SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Gradiant, a leading cleantech water treatment solutions provider and project developer, has announced the award of five design-build-own-operate-maintain (DBOOM) water treatment projects in Indonesia and Vietnam. Gradiant will provide end-to-end water treatment solutions through a customized approach using its proprietary suite of technologies to treat water and wastewater for industrial and municipal clients. These projects have a production capacity of 40,000 cubic meters per day.



Gradiant has further announced the hiring of Managing Directors K Sadanand for Indonesia, and Thai Nam Nguyen for Vietnam. The new leadership appointments affirm Gradiant's growth and investment priorities in the rapidly industrializing Asia Pacific region. K Sadanand brings over 35 years' experience in the water industry, of which 10 years has been in the Indonesia market, working for leading companies of Solenis, Nalco Water, GE Water, Fichtner, and Ion Exchange.



"Customers are adopting our customized and complete solutions which they acknowledge will significantly reduce cost and simplify management of their water and wastewater treatment operations," said K Sadanand. "Customers are delivered treated water, consistently and reliably, to their water quality and quantity requirements. With rapid industrialization pressures and increasingly strict environmental regulations, our clients must solve their water challenges in performance- and cost-optimized approaches. We are excited to solve water and wastewater problems in Indonesia by providing sustainable end-to-end solutions."



"K Sadanand will be incredible assets for our customers as they look to transform their businesses and infrastructure in these regions. Their local expertise will leverage Gradiant's global resources and know-how, to ensure we are meeting the full needs of the regions' customers," said Sankar Natarajan, who heads Gradiant's project acquisition efforts for Southeast Asia. "Asia Pacific serves a critical role in the global supply chain with over 40% of the world's manufacturing. Vietnam and Indonesia require effective and optimized water solutions to balance rapid industrialization with sustainable growth."



The recent success in Indonesia and Vietnam further cements the company's continuing rise in the Asia-Pacific region as a market leader. Gradiant has recently announced a major funding round to accelerate growth, and a series of new contract wins that demonstrate the market's sustained demand for cleantech water solutions and DBOOM concession models.



Gradiant is a leading global solutions provider and developer of cleantech water projects for advanced water and wastewater treatment. Gradiant's robust, end-to-end solutions and proven technical delivery and operations expertise enable sustainable and cost-effective treatment of the most complex water challenges. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to solve the most challenging water treatment problems through sustainable technologies to make a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy. Gradiant serves its clients from corporate headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and R&D center in Singapore, and subsidiaries in Asia, the United States, and Middle East. Please visit www.gradiant.com.



