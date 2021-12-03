Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, 3 December 2021, 15:10 HKT/SGT
Source: Denso
DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 3, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.

The changes will help DENSO:
- Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of "Bringing hope for the
future for our plants, society and all people."
- Accomplish "Reborn 21," an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide new
value to society.
- Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business,
- Enhance the pursuit of its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (safer
world for all) values.

To check DENSO's updates, visit bit.ly/3Ggbgkx.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics, Automotive, Chemicals, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

