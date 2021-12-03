Friday, 3 December 2021, 15:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Denso DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 3, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.



The changes will help DENSO:

- Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of "Bringing hope for the

future for our plants, society and all people."

- Accomplish "Reborn 21," an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide new

value to society.

- Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business,

- Enhance the pursuit of its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (safer

world for all) values.



