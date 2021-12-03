Saturday, 4 December 2021, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

JAKARTA, Dec 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - One month after its release and its record breaking pre-sale transaction on the Pinksale platform, the blockchain network crypto asset Tokenoid ($NOID) is undergoing the Certik Audit process. This audit process is essential to ensuring that every $NOID transaction is secure and 100 percent safe. To note, Certik is a blockchain network audit firm that applies the most stringent and thorough cybersecurity method.



"This is one important phase in the $NOID roadmap. Certik has the ability to audit smart contracts in every protocol and major programming language in a blockchain network. The audit conducted by Certik on $NOID will ensure the security and proper implementation of the blockchain nodes configuration, as well as evaluating smart contracts in the $NOID network," said Andry Bayu Prakoso, initiator of Tokenoid (tokenoid.io).



According to Andry, the U.S. audit firm will conduct a comprehensive assessment related to source code. The results of the audit of $NOID will certainly provide a sense of security and comfort for potential investors and crypto asset holders in Indonesia. Not only that, every $NOID transaction will be reviewed in detail and displayed live on Skynet, Certik's 24/7 active monitoring platform.



We actually have received feedback from Certik's inquiry regarding what smart contracts are being used. We have provided clear explanation in response to that, and later these information about $NOID smart contract project will be published in details, Andry explained.



Prior to this, $NOID had also been audited by Techrate and received a low-risk rating, meaning that there is small possibility of disadvantageous events in blockchain transactions.



Tokenoid started as a game studio that created a blockchain-related finance game. Tokenoid serves a place for game enthusiasts that offers them the opportunity to invest in crypto assets. As the first locally made finance game digital asset, $NOID successfully sold out within 20 seconds of its pre-sale on the Pinksale platform and recorded a hard cap of 800 BNB or the equivalent of US$400,000.



Another important milestone in the $NOID roadmap is the cross blockchain or bridge. $NOID was previously in the Binance Smart Chain, and now enters the ETH Blockchain. "The goal is to expand the market scope of $NOID. We will continue to expand the market to allow asset holders to choose precisely where they feel more comfortable transacting. Our target is to follow two to three blockchain families that will be bridged with $NOID," explained Andry.



Overall, Tokenoid has completed phase I to VI. At this point, the crucial process is connecting the game and the blockchain itself. Tokenoid has three game variants, namely Nland (farming and harvesting game) which has been released, and Ncastle and Nroyale (Battle Royal) which will be released later. Prototype of NLand is available for download on Tokenoid official website: https://tokenoid.io/



"We target public release of the game in the 1st quarter of 2022 or even sooner. Our focus now is on fixing bugs to totally eliminate any remaining gaps for when the game is released and played," added Andry.



Although the initial segment is specific for gamers, investors who want to trade can also take advantage of Tokenoid without having to try the game. However, for gamers, they will get reward tokens every time they play on the game platform; in other words, play to earn more.



Learn more at https://tokenoid.io, and say hello@tokenoid.io.





