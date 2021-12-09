Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 9, 2021
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Export Commodities Online Fair promotes trade between China's Hebei and ASEAN
ASEAN and China establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership

HEBEI, CHINA, Dec 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China will boost new forms and models of foreign trade to advance high-quality development of the trade sector, according to a circular issued by the General Office of the State Council on July 9, 2021, and aims to have better mechanisms and policy systems in place to support these new trade protocols by 2025, along with the backing of leading enterprises and globally competitive industrial clusters.


ASEAN continues to be China's largest trading partner, these new forms and evolving models of foreign trade further spurring the strong growth momentum. China's bilateral trade with ASEAN topped 4.08 trillion yuan ($639 billion) during the first three quarters of the year, an increase of 21.1%, while Hebei's bilateral trade with ASEAN increased by 24.3% during the same period, led by exports of mechanical and electrical products, agricultural products and textiles.

In order to promote the innovative business development methods of foreign trade enterprises in Hebei, the Hebei Provincial Department of Commerce has sponsored a number of one-country, one-exhibition and multi-country, one-exhibition trade promotion activities, among them Hebei (ASEAN) Export Commodities Online Exhibition & Fair, a virtual exhibition hosted with co-organizer CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. at www.gbmof.com.

The Online Exhibition was held between Nov 29 to Dec 3, and the Online Fair continues through June 30, 2022. 60+ buyers and representatives of ASEAN companies and associations registered for match-making, attending one-on-one meetings during the Exhibition with 50+ Heibei suppliers and products, offering the range of export categories in Hebei Province. Both buyers and suppliers enjoyed the in-depth trade discussions and product demonstrations on the cloud. Both sides made new friends and many have received orders online.

Potential buyers from ASEAN countries are invited to join us at CMEC Global Business Matching Fair, where you can check out the E-brochures and catalogues available at the virtual exhibition halls, and meet any of Hebei's high-quality manufacturers and suppliers online throughout the Fair. The CMEC Business Matching Fair site will be open through November 2022 at http://www.gbmof.com.

Media contact:
Emera Zhang
CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.
E: zhangjq@cmecexpo.com
U: http://www.cmecexpo.com




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Trade Shows, Human Resources, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Export Commodities Online Fair promotes trade between China's Hebei and ASEAN  
