Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Launches 'Global Fujitsu Distinguished Engineer' Program to Accelerate Global Business, Technology, and Human Resources Strategies with Leading Engineers

TOKYO, Dec 6, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of the Global Fujitsu Distinguished Engineer (Global FDE) program, which recognizes the contributions of top-tier engineers that not only possess exceptional world class technical capabilities but have also proven to create value to strategies and customers in Fujitsu's growth technology areas critical to its future of the business. The program, which is based on a common global standard, awards titles and boosts the visibility of leading engineers in the Fujitsu Group, rewarding engineers in a way that is linked to the job-based personnel system and clarifies their career paths. Global FDE employees contribute to the growth of Fujitsu by continuously advancing technology to make an impact on society.

Global FDE to accelerate global business, technology, and human resources strategies



Leading the Way in Leveraging Technology to Solve Customers' Business Problems, Drive Innovation Strategy



As the face of Fujitsu's technological capabilities and expertise, Global FDE employees will serve as role models that lead through example, leveraging their exceptional skills to solve some of the most challenging business problems confronting the company and customers alike. These engineers, selected from a diverse pool of talent representing the top-tier of Fujitsu's ranks, will participate in the formulation of business and technological strategies for the Group. They will also play an important role in accelerating the HR strategy for the group as role models for other engineers under the Job-based HR system.



Certification Process



This program assesses and certifies Fujitsu's engineers, regardless of nationality, age, or gender, according to their present as well as potential future technical expertise, capabilities, and business contributions in areas critical to the business based on a common global standard. In fiscal 2021, Fujitsu established seven certification domains for the program: Hybrid IT, Network, Cybersecurity, AI, Data, Computing, and Project Management. Fujitsu plans to review the scope of certification according to business conditions on an ongoing basis.



Future plans



In fiscal 2021, Fujitsu conferred the title of Global FDE upon 32 employees worldwide(2). In addition, it will continue to certify employees on an annual basis and aims to award the title to approximately 100 employees by fiscal 2023.



Going forward, the program will play in important role in advancing Fujitsu Uvance, its business brand launched in October 2021, contributing to the achievement of its ultimate purpose "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation." In alignment with its vision for Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will accelerate initiatives like the GFDE program that contribute to innovation in accordance with its technology strategies(3), particularly those that support the growth of its business in its Key Focus Areas.



(1) Key Focus Areas:

Comprise seven areas based on a vision of society in 2030; four cross-industry areas (Vertical Areas), Sustainable Manufacturing, Consumer Experience, Healthy Living, Trusted Society, and three technology platforms (Horizontal Areas), Digital Shifts, Business Applications, and Hybrid IT.

(2) Fujitsu conferred the title of Global FDE upon 32 employees worldwide:

Please refer to the following site.

Global FDE Global Website

(3) Its technology strategies:

Fujitsu's technology strategy centers on five technology areas; Computing, Network, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies.



Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





