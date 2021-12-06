Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, 6 December 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products And Pipeline at 44th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

TOKYO, Dec 6, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that presentations on a series of abstracts highlighting updates on its in-house discovered eribulin mesylate (product name: Halaven, halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, "eribulin"), MORAb-202, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and H3B-6545 (selective estrogen alpha receptor covalent antagonist), discovered by Eisai's U.S. research subsidiary H3 Biomedicine Inc., will be given at the 44th San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS2021) to be held, partly virtual, from December 7 to 10, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas in the United States.

At this symposium, regarding eribulin, the result of non-clinical studies on its effects to subsequent chemotherapy through the induction of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (Abstract No: P3-06-01) is scheduled to be presented.

MORAb-202 is Eisai's first ADC and combines Eisai's in-house developed anti-folate receptor alpha (FR) antibody, to Eisai's anticancer agent eribulin, using an enzyme cleavable linker. At this symposium, regarding MORAb-202, the experimental results of antitumor efficacy in Patient-Derived Xenograft models of triple-negative breast cancer (Abstract No: P5-08-02) is scheduled to be presented. In June 2021, Eisai and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Headquarters: the United States) entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of MORAb-202.

In addition, regarding H3B-6545, the results of Phase II clinical study evaluating monotherapy (Abstract No: P1-17-10) and Phase 1b study evaluating the combination therapy with palbociclib (Abstract No: P1-17-03) in estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer will be presented.

Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai is aspiring to making further contribution to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers through creating innovative new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research.

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Nov 30, 2021 09:13 HKT/SGT
Eisai and FCNT Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia
Nov 30, 2021 08:56 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel and E2730 at the 75th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting
Nov 29, 2021 11:44 HKT/SGT
European Commission Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for Patients With Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma
Nov 29, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
European Commission Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-Line Treatment for Adult Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
Nov 18, 2021 14:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives the 'Most Liked!' IR Award at The 2021 IR Award
Nov 12, 2021 15:10 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Phase 3 Data Show Positive Correlation Between ADUHELM Treatment Effect on Biomarkers and Reduction in Clinical Decline in Alzheimer's Disease
Nov 12, 2021 14:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Analysis of Lecanemab Clinical Efficacy Results from Phase 2b Study at Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 12, 2021 14:03 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Introduction of Plasma-based Biomarker Screening to Facilitate Identification of Subjects for Phase 3 Ahead 3-45 Trial Presented at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 11, 2021 11:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents Late-Breaker Updates on Lecanemab Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Data from Phase 2b Study Core and Open-Label Extension
Nov 9, 2021 09:46 HKT/SGT
Eisai: DIAN-TU Selects Lecanemab as Background Anti-Amyloid Therapy in Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Therapy Targeting Tau for Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Disease
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       