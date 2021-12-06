Monday, 6 December 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products And Pipeline at 44th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

TOKYO, Dec 6, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that presentations on a series of abstracts highlighting updates on its in-house discovered eribulin mesylate (product name: Halaven, halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, "eribulin"), MORAb-202, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and H3B-6545 (selective estrogen alpha receptor covalent antagonist), discovered by Eisai's U.S. research subsidiary H3 Biomedicine Inc., will be given at the 44th San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS2021) to be held, partly virtual, from December 7 to 10, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas in the United States.



At this symposium, regarding eribulin, the result of non-clinical studies on its effects to subsequent chemotherapy through the induction of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (Abstract No: P3-06-01) is scheduled to be presented.



MORAb-202 is Eisai's first ADC and combines Eisai's in-house developed anti-folate receptor alpha (FR) antibody, to Eisai's anticancer agent eribulin, using an enzyme cleavable linker. At this symposium, regarding MORAb-202, the experimental results of antitumor efficacy in Patient-Derived Xenograft models of triple-negative breast cancer (Abstract No: P5-08-02) is scheduled to be presented. In June 2021, Eisai and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Headquarters: the United States) entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of MORAb-202.



In addition, regarding H3B-6545, the results of Phase II clinical study evaluating monotherapy (Abstract No: P1-17-10) and Phase 1b study evaluating the combination therapy with palbociclib (Abstract No: P1-17-03) in estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer will be presented.



Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai is aspiring to making further contribution to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers through creating innovative new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research.



This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.





