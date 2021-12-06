Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 02:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TG DAO 3.0
The Decentralized TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad Announces an Incubation and Acceleration Program for Venture and Crypto Startups

Panama City, Republic of Panama, Dec 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad, which is a combination of an IDO launchpad and a startup incubator, has announced that it will now be accepting applications from projects. Early-stage startups can now undergo incubation or acceleration at TG DAO 3.0 and receive investment from a community of crypto investors that consists of over 25,000 members.

"Our launchpad is dedicated to the launch and ongoing support of both blockchain and non-blockchain startups. Any entrepreneur can benefit from participating in our incubation program, and raise funding for the development of their project. We are not limited to any particular industry and are ready to support startups even if they do not use blockchain in their day-to-day operations," explains Slavik Fokin, CEO of TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad.

Participation in the program includes several stages: the initial evaluation, community voting on startups, the incubation or acceleration stage including, but not limited to, creating and implementing a financial model, packaging the product, developing tokenomics, as well as legal and marketing support. TG DAO 3.0 provides ongoing support to startups that take part in its incubation program.

After the incubation stage, a startup also gets scalability and networking opportunities within the TG Ecosystem, where TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad is a member company.

"We are a decentralized aggregator, and we invite top experts from various fields for mentoring and advising startups. Our mission is to help projects that offer innovative solutions and practical products enter the crypto market and quickly scale their businesses," said Eugene Melnik, CEO of TG Ecosystem.

Startups that offer blockchain, healthcare, and fintech solutions have already been selected for participation in the incubation program. After completing the incubation stage, these projects will launch their tokens and start fundraising campaigns through public token sales, which will be available to community members of the TG DAO 3.0 platform.

In order to join the TG DAO 3.0 incubation program or do a fundraising campaign on TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad, please fill out the application form. Our analysts will review your application and do a preliminary selection of projects that qualify for incubation or acceleration on the TG DAO 3.0 platform. The subsequent selection of startup projects will be carried out by the TG DAO 3.0 launchpad community according to the decentralized organization toolkit and principles.

Find more information about the TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad on the official company website: https://tgdao.io

Media Contact:
Slavik Fokin, TG DAO 3.0
E: ym@tgdao.io
U: https://tgdao.io


Topic: Press release summary
Source: TG DAO 3.0

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Blockpass Provides KYC & AML Screening for Bonuz Ecosystem on Solana  
Dec 7, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
The Decentralized TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad Announces an Incubation and Acceleration Program for Venture and Crypto Startups  
Dec 7, 2021 02:20 HKT/SGT
Eutaria Introduces Passive Income Source for Token Holders  
Dec 7, 2021 02:10 HKT/SGT
RADA Launches the World's Leading Inclusive Launchpad - LaunchVerse, and It's a DAO  
Dec 7, 2021 02:00 HKT/SGT
Government of Telangana, Ministry of External Affairs, NPCI, MeitY and Many Others Participated at India's First Mega Scale Datacentre & Cloud Conference  
Dec 6, 2021 18:54 HKT/SGT
HKICPA Awards find improving ESG but companies need to do more to integrate their corporate governance and ESG  
Dec 6, 2021 17:45 HKT/SGT
Mazda2 Hybrid to be Introduced in Europe   
Monday, December 6, 2021 4:18:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announced its 2022 Motorsport Team Setups  
Monday, December 6, 2021 2:00:00 PM
Element.Black and Shout Gallery feature artworks of the famous Hollywood movie "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" poster artist John Alvin, animation artist Andrea Alvin, and German artist Mikail Akar at the ELT NFT Art Exhibition   
Dec 6, 2021 13:10 HKT/SGT
UBIX Network Re-Introduces the SilentNotary (Token: UBSN) mobile application  
Dec 6, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       