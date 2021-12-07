Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 04:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockpass IDN Blockpass Provides KYC & AML Screening for Bonuz Ecosystem on Solana

HONG KONG, Dec 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today Blockpass is revealing its latest partnership in the form of Bonuz Market, the new ecosystem for creators, celebrities, brands and other people of fame to engage with fans on new levels. With this development, Blockpass' revolutionary KYC solution will be used to ensure regulatory compliance, and a safe and secure means to prove identity for all involved.



The Ecosystem will be powered by Solana, a fast, secure, censorship-resistant blockchain built for global adoption, Bonuz Market aims to give fans a means to get closer to the celebrities they admire. In the beginning, the platform's native Token $BONUZ will launch on Binance Smart Chain. The project is described as the 'world's first celebrity and brand token launchpad', Bonuz provides a means for creators, celebrities, brands and other people of fame to engage with fans through private channels, NFTs, Community Designed Merchandise, Metaverse and so much more. Bonuz currently works on the MVP and enlarging the team. The firm successfully signed top Advisors like Jovana Jovanovic who runs TikTok across METAP, Rich Stromback who is known as the most influential person of Davos, Kevin Kuranyi who is a former German National Player, Viven Kirby who is the Blockchain Lead behind the multi-chain wallet Clover Finance and Ari Last who is the VP of Simplex which is the world's leading fiat infrastructure provider for the entire crypto ecosystem. Leading Crypto key opinion leaders like Carl from the Moon, Davinci Jeremie, Cryptojack, Eljaboom, Chris of MMCrypto and many other top Youtubers already invested and secured their piece of Bonuz at the private sale which is still going on till the middle of December.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 160,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date almost 5000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"Few individuals will be as big a target as celebrities." said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Fame and fortune bring attention from bad actors as well as fans, so it's important that robust identity verification measures are in place and we're delighted to be chosen by Bonuz to provide such a security."



Matthias Mende, Visionary Founder of Bonuz said: "We are working in a special environment in which fans will be really close to their celebrities and those celebrities will be able to filter those fans who they like to interact with. So for its correctness and safety it is absolutely mandatory to have a good KYC Partner like Blockpass in place which has already been delivering top results on a cost efficient level for us. We are aiming to onboard hundreds of thousands of users once Bonuz goes live and will launch new tokens on a weekly basis."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Bonuz Market



