Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AppsFlyer AppsFlyer teams up with Intel to introduce The AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud The AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud is the Next Phase in the Company's Evolution, Enabling a Better, Safer Digital Experience Through Ecosystem Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Dec 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - AppsFlyer announced it is collaborating with Intel to build the AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud. The AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud allows multiple entities to safely bring their data together based on their own business logic, guidelines and privacy requirements while leveraging a privacy-preserving tech stack including Aggregated Advanced Privacy (AAP), Aggregated Conversion Modeling (ACM), Data Clean Rooms, privacy preserving cryptographic solutions, Predictive analytics, and others.



AppsFlyer is collaborating with Intel to leverage the hardware-enhanced crypto acceleration in Intel's 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform to significantly speed up computation for the Privacy Cloud's high performance advanced homomorphic encryption (HE) applications.



AppsFlyer's Privacy Cloud is a trusted open platform for innovation that enhances end-users experience while preserving their privacy when using any connected device, on any platform, app store, OS or browser. Within the Privacy Cloud, platforms, app stores, ad-networks, and app developers will be able to define their own Privacy Cloud Applications (PCA) based on their business logic, privacy guidelines and tech stack.



This is especially relevant in Southeast Asia, an increasingly digitalized region and one where marketers are increasing their focus. The region has added 40 million new internet users in 2021, and the internet economy in the region expected to hit USD 363 billion in 2025, according to the recent e-Conomy SEA report. AppsFlyer's own data also showed that the Asia Pacific region is one that will command the lion's share of app install spend, with over half of global budgets in 2022.



Homomorphic encryption (HE) is a powerful new technique for enabling computation and collaboration on private and sensitive data through end-to-end encryption. It is an emerging form of encryption allowing private data computation without the need to decrypt the data. HE enables computing on always-encrypted data, resulting in enhanced privacy preserving capabilities. HE offers developers and brands a way to collaborate and gain insights across organizations, without compromising their end user privacy. Intel's platform improves performance to support end-to-end data encryption.



This is a long-term ecosystem collaboration AppsFlyer and Intel will be investing in, and once it becomes widely available, AppsFlyer will be able to migrate parts of the Privacy Cloud Data Clean Rooms to a zero-trust cryptography solution, while preserving backward compatibility interfaces.



"The AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud is a natural next step of our current offering and our long-term vision," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-Founder, AppsFlyer. "AppsFlyer's unique positioning means that we have a responsibility to carry out during these major ecosystem shifts. Cryptographic solutions such as HE could be a huge step forward for privacy led measurement, revolutionizing how brands gain insights. We're thrilled to be working with Intel on this technology to make it a reality for our customers, and the entire ecosystem."



"Asia Pacific has one of the most robust digital marketplaces in the world, with marketers and brands always looking at innovative ways to reach their audiences in the fastest growing ecommerce markets in the world. As the industry and consumers in the region develop their privacy concerns, we're proud to announce this collaboration to lead the industry and help marketers thrive in this region," said Ronen Mense, President, APAC, AppsFlyer.



"Homomorphic encryption is a powerful new tool, which will enable AppsFlyer's partners and customers to gain valuable insights while maintaining a very high standard of user privacy," said Nir Peled, general manager, Private AI and Analytics, Intel. "Our collaboration with AppsFlyer is a step toward the future of privacy preserving computing."



For more on the AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud, visit: http://www.appsflyer.com/products/privacy-cloud/



Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.



About AppsFlyer



AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, fraud protection, and engagement technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 9,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.



Media Contacts

Debbie Beins

PRecious Communications on behalf of AppsFlyer

appsflyer@preciouscomms.com



Press Contact For AppsFlyer in APAC:

Nico Marco

nico.marco@appsflyer.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: AppsFlyer

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Cloud & Enterprise, Daily News, Advertising, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Legal & Compliance, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

