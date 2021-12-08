Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 09:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Earns Top Rating from CDP in Climate Change, Water Security Categories

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected for the CDP's A List for both climate change for the fifth year in a row and water security for the third year in a row, earning the highest rating in the CDP's evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change and water security.



CDP is an international non-profit organization that manages annual global disclosure for companies' activities relating to climate change, forests, and water security, on behalf of institutional investors that have total investment assets in excess of $110 trillion (as of 2021/12/4). The survey evaluates companies' outstanding efforts to demonstrate leadership in disclosing information, identifying and managing risks, addressing challenges, as well as setting ambitious and significant goals.



The Fujitsu Group's Initiatives in Climate Change and Water Security



The Fujitsu Group laid out its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, in May 2017. Fujitsu is working to achieve both zero CO2 emissions from its own business through the use of AI and other technologies that support digital transformation.

Fujitsu is also developing high-performance computing and AI technologies to contribute to the solution of issues facing society, including water-related disaster prevention and mitigation and the realization of more resilient infrastructure through digital technology.



Based on the "Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage X)", which outline Fujitsu's environmental targets over the two-year period from FY 2021 to FY 2022, Fujitsu will work to minimize negative environmental impacts in the supply chain, while undertaking workstyle reforms and restructuring its business operations. To this end, Fujitsu has identified targets that address three key global societal challenges: climate change, resource circulation, and living in harmony with nature (conservation of biodiversity).



In October 2021, the Fujitsu Group also announced the launch of its new business brand, Fujitsu Uvance, which aims to contribute to the achievement of Fujitsu's purpose: "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation." With Fujitsu Uvance, the Fujitsu Group will continue to promote these initiatives to realize a sustainable world.



Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" -- is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Fujitsu Ltd

Sectors: Water, Cloud & Enterprise, Environment

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

