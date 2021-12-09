Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake Wallet Now Supports Cardano NFTs

SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Moonstake is happy to announce that we support Cardano non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Starting today, users can hold, send, receive, and track their Cardano NFTs on Moonstake web and mobile wallets with the best user experience. With this new addition, Moonstake now supports NFTs of Ethereum's market-leading ERC-721 standard as well as the popular Cardano NFTs.



Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since March this year, Moonstake has also entered DeFi together with the newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, who has begun releasing its core DeFi products which are all scheduled to be integrated into Moonstake platform to enable advanced DeFi connectivity for our global users.



Meanwhile, Cardano is a market-leading Proof-of-Stake blockchain network that aims to allow "changemakers, innovators and visionaries" to bring about positive global change. Following the completion of Alonzo hard fork that enabled smart contracts, NFT projects began to be developed and launched on the platform and Cardano NFTs soon exploded in popularity thanks to the implementation of Cardano Improvement Proposal 25 that gave the platform a defined NFT metadata standard for its native tokens. Since August 2020, Moonstake has been a strong staking provider for ADA staking, Cardano's native token, and we have also been strategic partners of Emurgo, the commercial arm of Cardano. With this new development, Moonstake is once again strengthening its position as a market-leading staking platform for Cardano and we hope to better serve the needs of ADA users worldwide.



How to enable Cardano NFTs for your Moonstake wallet:

1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile (iOS / Android)

2. From the Wallet screen, click "Add New Asset", then select the "Cardano NFT" tab.

3. Search your Cardano NFT name, then click "Add" next to the Cardano NFT you want, then click "Apply" to enable.

4. From the "Wallets" screen, select "Cardano NFT", then "View Asset" to check your NFT.



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.



Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 12 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.





