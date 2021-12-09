Thursday, 9 December 2021, 16:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC wins 3 Industry Awards in Recognition of Innovation Excellence empowering Enterprises via ICT-MiiND Strategy Receives CCF Big Data & Computing Intelligence Contest Award, International Innovation Awards and CAHK STAR Awards

HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is honored to announce its winning of 3 substantial accolades in December 2021. These awards affirm longstanding industry recognition of CITIC Telecom CPC's commitment to spearhead innovative development in the ICT industry's technological and AI algorithm capabilities, actualized by the company's innovation philosophy and the abilities and contributions of its talented staff, all focused on empowering enterprises and their workforces with high-quality business solutions.

CITIC Telecom CPC's Data Science team won the Championship in the design of "Classification of Malware Families based on Artificial Intelligence" in the CCF Big Data & Computing Intelligence Contest (CCF BDCI) by the China Computer Federation (CCF). The team demonstrated CITIC Telecom CPC's strength in innovative thinking and algorithm calculations.

CITIC Telecom CPC's revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) solution, DataHOUSE(TM) AR Remote Hand, won the "Service and Solutions" category in Enterprise Asia's International Innovation Awards

CITIC Telecom CPC received the Gold Award in the CAHK STAR Awards "Best innovation for Future Enterprise" by the Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK)

"These global and local accolades are testaments to the wide recognition of CITIC Telecom CPC's excellence in providing innovative services and superior quality solutions for the changing needs of the future," said Mr. Esmond Li, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "They underscore the values of our of motto, "Innovation never stops", and the successful impact of ICT-MiiND, our intelligence-driven strategy for an innovative future."



The 3 awards are:



-- Championship in the "Classification of Malware Families based on Artificial Intelligence" in the CCF Big Data & Computing Intelligence Contest (CCF BDCI) by the China Computer Federation (CCF) ;

-- "Service & Solution" category of Enterprise Asia's International Innovation Awards;

-- The Gold Award in the CAHK STAR Awards "Best innovation for Future Enterprise" by the Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK);



Top Honor of CCF BDCI Award recognizes Engineering Expertise in Data Science and Algorithm Design



CITIC Telecom CPC attained the highest honor at the CCF BDCI Award 2021, with the company's Data Science team formed by 5 data science experts, winning the cybersecurity competition Championship in the design of "Classification of Malware Families based on Artificial Intelligence" by winning against 724 teams from top-tier universities, leading industry enterprises and research institutions. In this competition, the CITIC Telecom CPC team was given a large set of malware ASM (ASCII) and PE (Binary) data which was highly unstructured, and heavily codified with encryption and random insertions. The team was able to achieve the most stable, accurate and fastest result amongst all competitors. It leveraged its strong ICT background and AI expertise, and deployed innovative AI algorithms and computer vision models to develop a novel approach, transforming the complex datasets into graphic visualizations, ultimately to successfully tackle this extreme technical challenge. The judges expressed their admiration for the team's high caliber and the breakthrough decision to innovate a new AI approach in cybersecurity detection using data algorithms instead of cybersecurity domain knowledge.



"This award marks industry appreciation of our professional team's capabilities to foster AI-led innovations and deliver outstanding performance," said Mr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of ITS & Data Science of CITIC Telecom CPC. "The excellent result by our data science team demonstrated CITIC Telecom CPC's strength in innovative thinking and algorithm calculations. The algorithm models featured a fusion of various sophisticated algorithms (such as AE, LGB, and others), deep learning and weakly supervised learning mechanisms to accurately classify high-dimensional data. In fact, we are already further enhancing our innovative enterprise solutions with these breakthrough techniques, thus strengthening the analysis of security logs, detection of malware and malicious behaviour."



Crowned Innovation Awards to manifest AI-enabled Innovation Capability



The two other awards, from Enterprise Asia and the CAHK, recognize CITIC Telecom CPC's efforts in industry innovation, providing dedicated solutions to create unprecedented value, and enabling exceptional experience across a spectrum of industries.



CITIC Telecom CPC's revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) solution, DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand, won the "Service and Solutions" category in Enterprise Asia's International Innovation Awards. The groundbreaking solution utilizes innovative AR glasses with AR video conferencing to provide datacenter field engineers with a heads-up display that speeds up troubleshooting and maintenance with remote visualization in real-time, boosting field service productivity by up to 50%. The award validates the ability of CITIC Telecom CPC's award-winning solutions to support enterprise success in innovative and pragmatic ways, including facilitating remote work strategies during the pandemic using AR technology.



In turn, the CAHK STAR Awards 2021 "Best Innovation for Future Enterprise - Gold" highlights the game-changing significance of CITIC Telecom CPC's AI-enabled Cognitive Object Recognition System (CORS), a technological foundation for Smart Industry Applications leading to real-world business values for multiple enterprise sectors. To win the CAHK STAR Awards, CITIC Telecom CPC's dedicated innovation team built an innovative Machine Learning model using AI, Big Data analytics and Deep Learning methods to demonstrate its superiority in computer vision precision, with a system that can identify, locate and count objects in 95 milliseconds with 99% accuracy.



As CITIC Telecom CPC continues to pursue innovation, it has combined AI and AR capabilities to unlock further value. During mid-November of 2021, the company launched the 2nd phase of its AR Remote Hand solution with ASTRI. The AI-AR integrated solution is backed by a Cognitive Object Recognition System (CORS) running CITIC Telecom CPC's breakthrough algorithm and technique to improve object mapping accuracy. Via AR glasses, users gain not only correlation analysis between different objects, but also the ability to access 2D and 3D diagrams, analytical figures, and even instant instructions for better data visualization.



Empowering Enterprises with a Guiding Framework for the Future - ICT-MiiND



"These awards represent a recognition of CITIC Telecom CPC's endeavor in accelerating digital transformation for different industries," added Mr. Esmond Li, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "We will continue to support R&D and deliver innovative technologies to shape future business. Innovation is in our DNA, and we constantly seek new ways to expand our ecosystem of services and solutions. With ICT-MiiND, we embarked on a transformative journey to cater for the changing needs of the world. It is an intelligence-driven strategy for an innovative future. Integrating the latest technologies with innovative ideas, ICT-MiiND is the brain that leads enterprises to successful digital transformation, and further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening technology expertise towards limitless innovation for customers. ICT-MiiND is the core for our transformation from an ICT solution provider into a technology-driven digitalization enabler."



About the CCF Big Data & Computing Intelligence Contest Award

"Big Data & Computing Intelligence Contest (BDCI)" is guided by the Education Commission of the Ministry of Education and hosted by the China Computer Federation (CCF). CCF BDCI was founded in 2013 and is one of the most influential large-scale competitions for algorithms, applications, and system challenges in the field of big data and artificial intelligence worldwide.



The competition is oriented towards the cutting-edge technology and industry application issues of big data and aims to promote industry development and industrial upgrading with big data. It has output a large number of high-quality data talents to the society. Promoted the development of big data technology and industrial ecology.



About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an international recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations in the categories of product, service and solution, and organization and culture with the goal to encourage organizations to continue investing in innovations.



About the CAHK STAR Awards

The CAHK STAR awards (S-Superior T-Teamwork A-Advance R-Recognition) bestow industry recognition on companies that have shown their excellence and innovation throughout the year in differ net streams. Launched in 2015, these awards recognize the efforts of many within our ICT industry, who are working hard to meet the evolutionary forces presented by combined technological, economic, political, and social factors.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



Media Contacts:



Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com







Topic: Press release summary

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

