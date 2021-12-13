Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 13, 2021
Monday, 13 December 2021, 14:14 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation and Lawson to Supply Lawson Stores with Renewable Energy Through Off-site PPA
Facilities to Rank Among Largest in Japan and Begin Supplying Approx. 3,600 Stores in April 2022

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Lawson, Inc. (Lawson) are pleased to announce a new collaboration in the supply of renewable energy to Lawson convenience stores. Details are explained below.

Lawson will use renewables to power approximately 3,600 of its stores in the Kanto-Koshin District and the prefectures of Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi and Mie.
- MC will contract the construction of new solar-power facilities to West Holdings Corporation and supply the electricity generated by those facilities to Lawson's stores.
- The total installed capacity of the facilities will be approximately 45 MW (enough to satisfy the electricity demands of roughly 9,000 households).
- Supply of the electricity will commence in April 2022.
- In the future, MC and Lawson plan to increase this supply of renewable energy to approximately 8,200 stores across Japan.

This project's solar facilities will rank among the largest in Japan built through an off-site PPA.* The project also satisfies the conditions for carbon-offset additionality and will contribute to global growth in the use of renewables.

Having now made ESG-focused management central to its operations, Lawson has conceived its own environmental vision called "Lawson Blue Challenge 2050!" This vision is dedicated to achieving a richer, healthier natural environment and helping Japan to meet its goal of decarbonizing by 2050. The targets set down under this vision are per-store CO2 reductions of 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, both in comparison to 2013 levels. Supplying the stores with renewable energy should prove instrumental in lowering CO2 emissions throughout the Lawson group.

*Long-term power-purchase agreement through which new renewable-power-generation facilities are constructed in remote locations and the electricity generated by them is conveyed to the customers using existing power-transmission-and-distribution networks.


Mitsubishi Corporation
