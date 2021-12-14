Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, Dec 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DBS and Olam International Limited have been named as Regional Best Employers in 2021 for the Asia Pacific region, according to Kincentric's premium assessment that identifies organisations who demonstrate outstanding people practices and workplace excellence.



DHL Express (Middle East), The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Intact Financial Corporation (North America) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Europe) are among the other regional Kincentric Best Employers, after getting recognized in multiple markets.



Among the Regional Best Employers in APAC, DBS has been recognised as a Best Employer across China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and USA. Olam International Limited has been identified as a Best Employer across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and China.



Kincentric Best Employers assessment looks at organisational excellence across critical people factors - employee engagement, organisational agility, engaging leadership and talent focus - leveraging the most objective measure possible - employee opinion. It identifies firms that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and agile, inclusive cultures leading to stronger, more sustainable business results.



Stephen Hickey, Regional Leader for APAC at Kincentric said, "We are in the midst of a talent evolution that's shaping the future of work. Kincentric's Regional Best Employers have worked towards achieving greater Employee Engagement, Organisational Agility, Talent Focus and Engaging Leadership. Research shows that they are differentiating through people practices, retaining key talent and leadership transformation."



According to Kincentric employee research data, only 5 in 10 employees feel their organization is attracting or retaining the people they need to achieve business goals; 11 percentage point declines in favourable perceptions of senior leaders demonstrating care and concern for employees; and only 55% of employees seeing strong career development opportunities for high performers.



Globally there is increased talent mobility, greater difficulty for organisations to attract and retain the talent they need, challenges in giving people the work / life balance they desire, and many leaders struggling to paint a clear vision for the future of their company that is inspiring, engaging and motivating. Given the present challenges around talent retention, employees who do not see good career opportunities and organization's response to their well-being are four times more likely to leave.



The Kincentric Best Employers 2021 marks 21 years of the Best Employers program. The brand has evolved since starting as Hewitt Best Employers, becoming Aon Hewitt Best Employers to Aon Best Employers and since 2019 to Kincentric Best Employers.





