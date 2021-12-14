Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 15:12 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Reveals Full Lineup of Battery EVs: Toyota's Briefing on BEV Strategies

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - On December 14, Toyota held a press briefing on its battery EV (BEV) strategies and revealed 16 Toyota and Lexus BEV models that it is readying for market launch, including the all-new Toyota bZ4X due next year.


During his presentation, President Akio Toyoda announced that the company is going to roll out 30 BEV models and is anticipating sales of 3.5 million BEVs globally by 2030. The Lexus brand aims to have BEVs account for 100% of the total sales in Europe, North America, and China by 2030.

Akio passionately talked about why and how Toyota has long invested in BEVs and other options for carbon neutrality. Watch the video below to find out more, click https://toyotatimes.jp/en/insidetoyota/190.html.


