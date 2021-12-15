Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Champion REIT
Langham Place Mall Becomes First Property to Achieve EDGE Green Building Certification in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, is pleased to announce that Langham Place Mall has obtained the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies ("EDGE" Level 1) post-construction certification, launched by International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. This makes Langham Place the first property in Hong Kong to attain this EDGE rating by its global certification services provider Sintali-SGS consortium.

As the first Hong Kong property to be bestowed the EDGE green building certification, Langham Place Mall succeeded in attaining its requirement by having at least 20% reduction in energy and water consumption, and embodied energy in materials. This international prestige certification is a strong testimony for the continuing dedication of the mall in aligning with the Trust's 2030 long-term ESG goals to reducing emissions and building sustainable communities.

Thomas Saunders, Managing Director at Sintali, said, "We are proud to have certified Langham Place Mall as it serves as an example in the community of what is possible with green buildings. It is becoming more and more important for companies to show their sustainability commitments and take meaningful action on climate change. Champion REIT is leading the way and we hope many will follow."

Throughout the years, the Trust has been devoted to addressing climate-related risks and enhancing resilience, as well as curating healthy environment. The efforts made to ensure effective building resource management and continuous collaborations with its stakeholders have been extensively recognised by renowned sustainable building certification schemes, including:

-- WELL for Three Garden Road - Platinum (highest rating; existing building)
-- BEAM Plus for Langham Place Mall - Platinum (highest rating; existing building)
-- HK-BEAM for New Office Designs for Langham Place Office

The Trust has long demonstrated its commitment to environmental protection and has made continuous efforts to ensure it acts as a responsible corporation. In the future, it will continue to devote resources and take large strides forward to achieve its 2030 long-term ESG targets.

About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

Website: www.championreit.com




