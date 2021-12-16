Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Shenzhen Holds Global Investment Conference on December 15

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Dec 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Shenzhen is today hosting the 2021 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference to attract more international investment. The Conference will highlight the development direction of Shenzhen's strategic emerging industries and industries of the future as well as the key industries and investments in each district while gathering global quality resources to further develop Shenzhen as a premier choice for global investment.


2021 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference is hosted by Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and jointly organized by the Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Information Office of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, and Foreign Affairs Office of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government. Themed "New Era, New Journey -- Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future", the Conference is being held today, December 15, at Wuzhou Guest House, Shenzhen, showcasing to global investors the economic vitality, innovative impetus, city charm and investment potential.

Representatives from the VP+ level from Fortune Global 500 or China's Top 500 corporations, large SOEs, leading private enterprises, listed companies, and unicorn companies will be invited to participate in the Conference. Invitations also go to the relevant persons in charge of the international organizations such as foreign embassies and consulates in China, major business associations and others. And all these companies and institutions have actively signed up for the Conference. Due to the cross-border travel limits, some senior executives of multinational enterprises, international institutions, as well as representatives from major cities will extend congratulations to Shenzhen and the Conference through video.

The Conference will be organized in the form of a series of "1+12+N" events. In other words, it will consist of 1 main event, 12 district-level investment promotion conferences, and N overseas parallel sessions and industrial investment promotion activities, which forming a complete system of a series of investment promotion campaigns. In addition to the main session in Shenzhen, 12 overseas parallel sessions have been staged in 12 cities across five continents, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Sao Paulo in the Americas, London, Paris, and Brussels in Europe, Hong Kong and Tokyo in Asia, Sydney and Brisbane in Oceania, as well as Johannesburg, South Africa, promoting the city brand "Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future" to all parts of the world. At present, all 12 overseas parallel sessions have been successfully completed.

This is the third time that Shenzhen has hosted the Global Investment Promotion Conference since 2019 . At the Conference, the International Headquarters Enterprise, Investment Advisor of Shenzhen, and Outstanding Registered Enterprise will be awarded on site to share the "Shenzhen Moments" of investment promotion. A number of major projects will also be signed, demonstrating the attractiveness and innovation of Shenzhen as well as the confidence of investors world wide in the future development of Shenzhen.

Media Contact:
Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality
Wang Yandan
swj@commerce.sz.gov.cn
http://commerce.sz.gov.cn


Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector  
Dec 16, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
KPay serves more than 8,000 merchants in its first year of business  
Dec 16, 2021 19:02 HKT/SGT
MeoTools Launchs a Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Tracker Tool  
Dec 16, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
ASL Successfully Held "ASL Innovation 2021" Webinar  
Dec 16, 2021 18:45 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Welcomes Further Investment from International Investors  
Dec 16, 2021 18:19 HKT/SGT
Shenzhen Holds Global Investment Conference on December 15  
Dec 16, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
The Established Mobile Game Developer and Publisher in China Qingci Games Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange  
Dec 16, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops Secure Biometric Authentication Technology to Enable Certification with Encrypted Face Information  
Thursday, December 16, 2021 5:33:00 PM
HKTDC Export Index 4Q21: Hong Kong export growth set to slow to 8% in 2022  
Dec 16, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital's Portfolio Company SF Intra-city Successfully Listed on HKEx  
Dec 16, 2021 16:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       