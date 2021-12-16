Thursday, 16 December 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share: Shenzhen Holds Global Investment Conference on December 15

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Dec 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Shenzhen is today hosting the 2021 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference to attract more international investment. The Conference will highlight the development direction of Shenzhen's strategic emerging industries and industries of the future as well as the key industries and investments in each district while gathering global quality resources to further develop Shenzhen as a premier choice for global investment.



2021 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference is hosted by Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and jointly organized by the Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Information Office of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, and Foreign Affairs Office of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government. Themed "New Era, New Journey -- Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future", the Conference is being held today, December 15, at Wuzhou Guest House, Shenzhen, showcasing to global investors the economic vitality, innovative impetus, city charm and investment potential.



Representatives from the VP+ level from Fortune Global 500 or China's Top 500 corporations, large SOEs, leading private enterprises, listed companies, and unicorn companies will be invited to participate in the Conference. Invitations also go to the relevant persons in charge of the international organizations such as foreign embassies and consulates in China, major business associations and others. And all these companies and institutions have actively signed up for the Conference. Due to the cross-border travel limits, some senior executives of multinational enterprises, international institutions, as well as representatives from major cities will extend congratulations to Shenzhen and the Conference through video.



The Conference will be organized in the form of a series of "1+12+N" events. In other words, it will consist of 1 main event, 12 district-level investment promotion conferences, and N overseas parallel sessions and industrial investment promotion activities, which forming a complete system of a series of investment promotion campaigns. In addition to the main session in Shenzhen, 12 overseas parallel sessions have been staged in 12 cities across five continents, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Sao Paulo in the Americas, London, Paris, and Brussels in Europe, Hong Kong and Tokyo in Asia, Sydney and Brisbane in Oceania, as well as Johannesburg, South Africa, promoting the city brand "Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future" to all parts of the world. At present, all 12 overseas parallel sessions have been successfully completed.



This is the third time that Shenzhen has hosted the Global Investment Promotion Conference since 2019 . At the Conference, the International Headquarters Enterprise, Investment Advisor of Shenzhen, and Outstanding Registered Enterprise will be awarded on site to share the "Shenzhen Moments" of investment promotion. A number of major projects will also be signed, demonstrating the attractiveness and innovation of Shenzhen as well as the confidence of investors world wide in the future development of Shenzhen.



