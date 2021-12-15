Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: The Humanoids
The Humanoids Launches 3D Art and 4K Renders, Becoming One of the Few Projects To Do So

NEW YORK, NY, Dec 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Humanoids [Humanoids], a blockchain-based company offering a set of unique NFTs, have announced the launch of its 3D art and 4K renders. The first of a few projects to release 4K renders in the non-fungible token market, The Humanoids has released a set of 10,000 unique Humanoids that live on the Ethereum blockchain.

A utility-offering project, The Humanoids offers holders of Humanoids NFTs exclusive access to benefits ranging from giveaways to raffle draws, airdrops, etc. Furthermore, the 3D art has been made as relatable as possible.

Rendered in 4K, The Humanoids ensure that minute details [shadows, lightings, accessories] about these art pieces are seen unquestionably.

Each of the Humanoids has been generated from a mix of over 150 distinct traits. While all are dope, The Humanoids ensure that some are rarer than others. Oftentimes, first-time investors overlook rarities when picking Humanoids, they simply go for those that reflect their personality.

Another remarkable facet of The Humanoids is its tight-knitted community. Owners of Humanoids get to enjoy unique benefits as well become members of a community driven by sheer love and admiration for the beautiful and unique NFTs created.

The Humanoids recently donated 6 ETH [approximately $21,700] to St. Jude Children's Hospital, a Tennessee-based hospital for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, as part of its prior commitment to donate to a charity chosen by the community. Exclusive raffles with monthly prize money of $1,300 have been set up by the company.

Humanoids NFTs have been listed on Rarity Tools, a website dedicated primarily to ranking collectible NFTs by rarity. Currently, Humanoids has a trading volume of 10.7K ETH on OpenSea, one of the most prominent NFT marketplaces. 10,000 unique NFTs, 5,300 holders, a trading volume of 10,900 ETH, and a 53% NFT distribution rate, Humanoids had a purchase limit of 5 NFTs per transaction during the launch, however, anyone can buy as many NFTs as they can right now on the secondary market such as OpenSea and Rarible.

With the creation of an NFT gallery still underway, The Humanoids have witnessed an exponential increase in project statistics. 10,000 unique Humanoids NFTs have been minted and sold out in approximately 3 minutes during the company's launch date, September 30th, 2021. Another incredible feat is the sale of an NFT for 22 ETH [$79,000 at transaction time], becoming the highest-selling Humanoid.

The Humanoids in yet another breathtaking swoop has recorded a remarkable increase in social media impressions—63,000 Discord members, 33,000 Twitter followers, and 3+ million Twitter impressions YTD [year to date].

An updated roadmap has been released by The Humanoids team—plans are currently underway to drive up their reach and visibility by collaborating with people of influence capable of adding real value to the project, as part of the company's strategic plans to spread their recent Twitter success to other prospective marketing channels.

Additionally, The Humanoids is working to create and subsequently launch a comic series that will bring to life The Humanoids universe. While these art pieces are merely 3D renders, the incorporation of a prologue, an excerpt, and a series will breathe life into Cudder's vision and self-expression.

About The Humanoids

A collection of 10,000 unique and rare NFTs, The Humanoids is a blockchain-based platform on the Ethereum network that attempts to create, through the ownership of its art pieces, a tight-knit community with unique benefits to members. Introducing a set of unparalleled giveaways and exclusive raffles each time a new milestone is reached, The Humanoids is offering 3D digital artworks derived from a mix of distinct traits and personalities.

Social Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thehumanoidsnft
Discord: https://opensea.io/collection/thehumanoids
OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/thehumanoids

Media Contact
Company Name: The Humanoids
Contact Person: TemporalOne, Marketing Manager
Website: https://thehumanoids.co/
Company Email: temporalone@thehumanoids.co

SOURCE: The Humanoids




