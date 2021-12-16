Thursday, 16 December 2021, 18:45 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Dec 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Automated Systems Holdings Limited ("ASL" or "the Group") (HKEX stock code: 771), a trustworthy and professional global Information Technology ("IT") partner, held "ASL Innovation 2021" webinar today. In the webinar, ASL introduced its newly-launched comprehensive cloud service online platform - ASL Marketplace, which has been put in place in late October, comprising a series of self-developed "as a Service". ASL also shared its marketing strategies and direction for future developments. The launch of ASL Marketplace signifies the Group's transformation into a service integrator, by unifying DevSecOps technologies that enables the Group to bring unique "Unified Technology Services" and brand-new service experiences to its customers. The webinar achieved complete success at the end.

ASL has launched ASL Marketplace, a new cloud-based comprehensive online platform, that integrates application development (App), cybersecurity (Sec) and omni-channel managed services (Ops) into an unique "Unified Technology Services", providing a complete one-stop as a Service solution to meet customers' varied needs.

Mr. Dominic Shih, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of ASL, speaks designing a series of cloud native as a Service solutions and the core platforms which serves as the Group's backbone in technical developments.

Ms. Teresa Lau, Senior Vice President of ASL, presents the Group's new set of marketing strategies and future developments assisting customer with easy IT operation management, as well as improving their economic efficiency and business development scalability.

Linus Lai, Vice President of the Asia/Pacific Software and Services Research Group of International Data Corporation ("IDC"), shares his insights on as a Service market prospect.

Speakers from ASL and technology ecosystem partners from Alibaba Cloud, Cyberbit, Splunk, Commvault, Microsoft Hong Kong and Check Point take a group photo in the "ASL Innovation 2021" webinar.

The webinar was kicked off with a keynote speech on "ASL Technical Insight - Promoting the Adoption of XaaS" given by Mr. Dominic Shih, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of ASL. He talked about ASL's insight and analysis on the Group's own technology, designing a series of cloud native as a Service solutions through close cooperation with global cloud product providers, and the two exclusive core platforms - the Unified Operation Center ("UOC") and the Security Operation Center Plus ("SOC+") which serves as the Group's backbone in technical developments. He also shared his vision in driving the Group's sustainable development through technological leaderships, providing global customers with a new thinking model on how to accelerate digital transformation under the new normal business environment, thereby laying the foundation for success by adopting ASL's fast, simple IT solutions that are also in line with economic efficiency.



Subsequently, Ms. Teresa Lau, Senior Vice President of ASL, presented the Group's new set of marketing strategies for ASL Marketplace to the attendees. The platform provides business solutions for a complete digital transformation lifecycle management, covering application development, cybersecurity and omni-channel managed services. The ASL Marketplace carries a series of newly-launched services, which comprises of a self-developed i.-series, and an .aaS-series that unifies different cloud native technologies with ASL's IT services. Therefore, customers will be able to see ASL's commitment to providing them with a new cloud native service integrating DevSecOps on a consumption-based model, so as to accommodate their needs for efficient and automated digital transformation under the new normal, to assist them with easy IT operation management, as well as to improve their economic efficiency and business development scalability.



In addition to the market prospects shared by a speaker from International Data Corporation ("IDC") on the as a Service market, there were two panel discussions. ASL has invited technology ecosystem partners from Alibaba Cloud, Cyberbit, Splunk, Commvault, Microsoft Hong Kong and Check Point to discuss the trending technologies and services around Customer Experiences, Managed Security, Managed Services, Intelligent IoT and Secure Remote Workforce respectively, including dialogue on partnering ASL in business and technology development in as-a-Service. These five themes are exactly the comprehensive services and experiences that ASL will bring to customers through its Marketplace platform.



The tech advocates shared insights about: a self-developed property sales management system to enhance Customer Experiences; in terms of Managed Security, cybersecurity training has been on the rise with self-attack simulations that let customers grasp the current network attack trends and preventive measures, as well as the novel SIEM as a Service; fully automated mobile application testing as a Service and data backup as a Service in the aspect of Managed Service; an Intelligent IoT platform developed by ASL leveraging its data integration experience, which collects data from different sensors, sends out alerts or exerts corresponding measures through the IoT Hub, to help create smart offices; secure remote connectivity and virtual desktop as a Service in terms of Secure Remote Workforce. Additionally, celebrity chef Mr. Paul Wong was invited to share his innovative culinary hacks, bringing a relaxing afternoon to the webinar attendees.



Finally, ASL also unveiled its newly established ASL Partnerplace online platform, which will showcase ASL's self-developed as a Service and solutions jointly provided with technology partners. It is believed that such a platform will provide customers with another innovative service experience for customers. The Partnerplace is expected to be officially launched in 2022, so please stay tuned. The successful "ASL Innovation 2021" webinar came to a close after an exciting round of lucky draw.



The subsequent launches of App as a Service, Sec as a Service, Ops as a Service, ASL Marketplace and UOC signify a new starting point for the Group. Customers can attain a brand-new service experience from ASL, while ASL will continue to promote its own business transformation. In the coming 3 to 5 years, the Group's investment in related technologies and business fields is expected to exceed HK$100.0 million, including the roll out of various new service brands and solution enhancements every year; a Solution Center has also been set up to raise the Group's IT service standards and improve its application transformation capabilities; meanwhile, it also includes regional investment in related business fields to keep pace with customers' developments and continue to provide higher value-added professional IT services.



For more information about ASL Marketplace, please visit our web page at https://marketplace.asl.com.hk.



